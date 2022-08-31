Clear Aligners Market Worth $20.63 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Clear Aligners/Invisible Aligners Market by Material (PET, Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol), Type (Direct to Consumer, In Office), Age Group (Adults, Teenagers), End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the clear aligners market is expected to reach $20.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

With the rising demand for aesthetic treatments, more people are seeking alternatives for fixing orthodontic appliances. The increase in the number of patients with orthodontic problems has resulted in the surge in demand for aesthetic and comfortable alternatives to conventional fixed appliances. Clear aligners, also called invisible aligners, are an aesthetic and comfortable option for orthodontic treatment and are becoming popular. These are used to fix misaligned teeth and bites. These are an alternative to braces as they are convenient, flexible, virtually invisible and removable. Additionally, developments in clear aligner technologies have increased the number and complexity of cases treated with this method.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Clear Aligners Market

The pandemic affected more than 200 countries globally. Several dental departments experienced a decline in procedures due to the nationwide lockdowns, resulting in a decline in dental treatments.

Further, to keep dentists and patients safe from the virus, in March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) postponed all dental practices for the next three months. Additionally, on 3rd August 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued recommendations stating that only essential oral health services should be continued, decreasing the demand for orthodontic procedures. The pandemic also led to supply chain disruptions due to travel and import-export restrictions, decreasing access to clear aligners materials. Thus, the pandemic negatively impacted the clear aligners market.

The clear aligners market is segmented by material, type, age group, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the markets at the regional and country levels.

Based on material, in 2022, the polyurethane plastic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. Polyurethane-based aligners reduce irritation, provide aesthetic and cosmetic advantages to the wearer, and are extra tough. Additionally, clear aligners made of polyurethane can also withstand bruxism, positively impacting its adoption.

Based on type, the clear aligners market is segmented into at-home aligners/direct-to-consumer (DTC) aligners and in-office aligners. In 2022, the in-office aligners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global clear aligners market. In-office aligners are prepared and created by certified, qualified dental professionals, and a team of qualified dental professionals carries out the treatment. Patients can straighten their teeth and transform smiles using these virtually invisible, clear aligners. Invisalign is one of the most preferred options for in-office aligners. However, the at-home aligners/direct-to-consumer (DTC) aligners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, in 2022, the adults segment is expected to dominate the clear aligners market. The high prevalence of malocclusion among adults and higher misalignment-related disorders are the primary factors driving the adoption. The larger availability of clear aligner products leads to their increased adoption by adults, especially in developed countries. However, the teenagers/children segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Teenagers/Children prefer clear aligners over metal braces due to the discomfort caused by the latter. Clear aligners look aesthetically appealing and do not have any removability issues, making it easier for many children to brush and floss without maneuvering wires and brackets. These factors are expected to contribute to the fastest market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the dental and orthodontic clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors attributing to the market growth are the rising prevalence of malocclusion globally and the rising visits to dental and orthodontic clinics to improve dental aesthetics.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global clear aligners market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. High spending on healthcare, increased awareness among the younger population for clear aligners, and advancements in orthodontic treatments support the large market share of North America in the global clear aligners market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments in the industry's leading market participants over the past years. The clear aligners market has recently witnessed several product launches, enhancements, acquisitions, partnerships & agreements, and expansions. For instance, in January 2021, Dentsply Sirona Inc. (U.S.) acquired Byte (U.S.) for USD 1.04 billion. This acquisition expanded Dentsply’s clear aligners business and scaled SureSmile's clear aligner business.

Some of the key players operating in the clear aligners market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), 3M Corporation (U.S.), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc.(U.S.), TP Orthodontics, Inc (U.S.), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DynaFlex (U.S.), and Ormco Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Clear Aligners Market, by Material

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Other Materials

Clear Aligners Market, by Age Group

Teenagers

Adults

Clear Aligners Market, by Type

At-home Aligners/Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Aligners

In-office Aligners

Clear Aligners Market, by End User

Hospitals

Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

Other End Users

Clear Aligners Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Middle East & Africa

