Click Boarding Launches New Campaign to Improve Employee Onboarding

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Boarding, LLC, the award-winning onboarding and employee experience platform, announced the recent launch of a new brand campaign reflective of today's ongoing talent wars.

Coined the Valley of UncertaintyTM by the company's executive leaders, the concept represents the worrisome time for candidates as they transition from recruitment into the day-to-day business as an employee. It's also when newly hired employees are at the highest risk of leaving an organization. When combined with a lack of investment from leadership, the outlook can be dismal.

To underscore the threat the Valley poses in today's volatile talent market, Click sponsored Boston-based Madeline Laurano of Aptitude Research for an in-depth analysis on the real state of onboarding. Head of Marketing Michelle Graham says although not surprising, the data provided by Aptitude Research was jarring. "The report validated our suspicions: onboarding remains stagnant, while other HR technology investments have risen over the past several years. We've always known the first 90 days are critical for retention; this study confirms that the onboarding period is now more important than ever, with deep impacts on an organization's bottom line."

Graham says the campaign kicked off with a Click-hosted webinar on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with an engaging discussion of the intelligence and statistics featured in Laurano's exclusive report. Additionally, Graham added the campaign includes a Tech Talk on the Valley of Uncertainty at the HR Tech Fall 2022 exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Sept. 13-16, 2022.

For additional details about the Valley of Uncertainty, contact Julie Kuepers at (952) 457-0306.

###

About Click Boarding, LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Click Boarding, LLC is an employee experience platform providing compliant HR solutions that impact first-year employee growth and retention. With a seamless, mobile-first platform, we help leading enterprise organizations deliver modern, guided lifecycle experiences throughout the entire employee journey, from preboarding to offboarding. Our technology and unparalleled expertise help Fortune 500 companies achieve a higher return on investment. For more information, visit https://www.clickboarding.com.



Related Images











Image 1: Click Boarding, LLC









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment