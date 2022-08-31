Teross Young Receives Georgia Food Industry Association’s Legacy Award for Commitment to Industry and Community

QUNICY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teross Young, Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs for Ahold Delhaize USA, recently received the Georgia Food Industry Association’s (GFIA) 2022 Legacy Award, which was presented at the organization’s 2022 convention in Orlando, Fla. The award is presented each year to honor an individual who has made a measurable difference in their community and to the food industry.



“I was surprised and amazed that my peers in the organization and industry would recognize the work I’ve done over the past 20 years,” Young said. “This is a great honor and I’m very appreciative of this recognition. There is a saying that if you find something you love, it’s not really a job – it’s not work anymore – and that’s what my service to Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands has become for me. I love what I do and the people with which I have built relationships. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and role I have within our company.”

Young represents the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA and the grocery retail industry at the federal, state, and local levels and volunteers on several national and state business boards. He currently serves as treasurer for the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association Board, serves on the board of the Public Affairs Council and sits on the FMI Government Relations Committee. He also serves on the GFIA Board of Directors and has been active with the organization for more than 20 years.

“GFIA is a great organization that understands how to build relationships,” Young said. “It’s turned into an extended family. Together, we’ve worked on many important industry issues, such as advancing the Sunday Sales legislation and improving the federal nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for Georgia families in need.”

In addition to his professional and board service, Young volunteers with his church, fraternity and in his local community. Young has also served as Mayor of Troutman, N.C., since 2013, and is the town’s first Black mayor.

“Teross is the consummate professional and is respected across the country,” said Kathy Kuzava, GFIA President.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, GIANT Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; Peapod Digital Labs, its digital, commercial and e-commerce engine; and ADUSA Supply Chain companies. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and 22 distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of omnichannel customers each week.

