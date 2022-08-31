The North Texas Food Bank Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign to Ensure Food Isn’t an Impossible Choice for 700,000 People Facing Hunger in North Texas

Dallas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food banks for Hunger Action Month® this September to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the North Texas Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs. September marks the 15th year the organization has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.

“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Instead, it becomes a different type of choice - an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

The hunger needs across NTFB’s 13-county service area have exceeded the highest levels of demand seen during the pandemic as inflation continues to strain household budgets and limit the resources of families and individuals to access the nutritious food they need.

The North Texas Food Bank is dedicated to easing this burden for North Texas neighbors by providing not just food for today, but also hope for tomorrow by addressing the underlying barriers to food security. Hunger Action Month is a great opportunity for the community to get involved in the fight against hunger. The following are a few ways to take action this September.

Celebrate NTFB’s 40th Birthday on September 10. Join the NTFB for a free, family-friendly afternoon with activities for kids and adults to celebrate the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary! The event will feature the Ray Johnston Band, a book reading of NTFB’s children’s book, Hunger Bugs Me!, and activities for children. Register at https://ntfb.org/event/ntfb-40th-birthday-party/.

CANstruction Dallas is currently on display now through September 11 at NorthPark Center. View the 19 book-themed structures built entirely out of canned foods and other non-perishable food items by teams consisting of architecture, design, engineering and construction companies. NorthPark Center visitors can vote on their favorite structure by donating to that team’s fundraising page by visiting www.ntfb.org/canstruction. Every dollar donated equals one vote and helps the NTFB provide access to more than three nutritious meals.

Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive runs throughout September. Cities, neighborhoods, corporations and organizations will collect jars of peanut butter that can then be distributed through the NTFB’s Food 4 Kids backpack program and feeding network of more than 400 partner agencies and organizations. North Texas residents and businesses can support the food drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or through a virtual food drive. More information can be found at www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

North Texas Giving Day is on September 22. Celebrate community-wide philanthropy and donate to NTFB on North Texas Giving Day. Schedule a donation or set up a fundraising page and encourage family and friends to contribute. Every $1 donated provides access to three nutritious meals and match opportunities throughout the day will further the impact of a gift. Go to https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/northtexasfoodbank for more information.

Take part in Hunger Action Day on September 23. This is a day during Hunger Action Month where collective actions across the country are focused for greater impact. No action is too big or small. Sign up to volunteer at the Food Bank or a food pantry in your local community. Watch the Dallas skyline light up orange!

Advocate for hunger relief. Call or email your elected officials. Tell them why hunger matters. You can find your representatives at https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials. Visit https://ntfb.org/advocacy/ to stay informed of the many ways government programs can help bridge the hunger gap both locally and nationally – and how you can help.

Register campaigns benefitting the NTFB will be running throughout September for Hunger Action Month. Contribute to the NTFB at the checkout register when shopping at Kroger, Albertsons/Tom Thumb or H-E-B/Central Market stores.

The State Fair Food Drive begins on September 30. The North Texas Food Bank is partnering with the State Fair of Texas again this year to collect food donations to help feed a growing population of residents in need. On opening day, visitors can bring two 16-oz jars of peanut butter for a discounted ticket and each Wednesday, patrons who bring five cans of food will get a $5 admission.

A Hunger Action Month Calendar full of events and engagement opportunities can be found at https://ntfb.org/ham/.

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country to collectively act against hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger by visiting www.ntfb.org.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity, and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. www.ntfb.org

