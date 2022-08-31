ExecOnline Launches New Learning Experience Collection to Prepare Leaders in an Uncertain Economy

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExecOnline, the pioneer in online leadership development, has launched a new collection of learning experiences to help leaders meet the challenges they face in today’s turbulent economy.

The new collection, titled “Leading Through Economic Volatility with Confidence,” was the result of research findings that revealed only 5% of leaders surveyed have the right combination of strategic prioritization and talent engagement skills needed to effectively lead right now. The survey, conducted with more than 3,500 of ExecOnline’s platform participants, focused on the demands of leading increasingly distributed and diverse teams.

Developed in partnership with top business schools and leading experts, the new collection was built on the latest strategies in people management, and focuses on navigating economic change, managing amidst volatility, and driving performance with empathy.

In the wake of the pandemic and the wave of resignations that followed, an unprecedented number of leaders are finding themselves in new positions, many in leadership roles for the first time. As economic uncertainty stirs a new wave of challenges, the gaps in leadership preparedness are having an additional impact – leader burnout. The research study revealed over 70% of leaders are moderately or extremely concerned about burnout.

With workforce pressures increasing on the growing number of leaders in stretch roles, there is an increasing need for smart, measurable investments that will help employees stay focused and productive. While learning and development (L&D) has traditionally been considered a long-term investment, in this new workforce environment leadership development investments must and can have a more immediate impact.

“It’s more important than ever for companies to make the right, high-impact investments to ensure their leaders are equipped to take on current challenges – as well as prepared for future ones,” said Stephen Bailey, ExecOnline Co-founder and CEO. ”By developing the capabilities they need to be future ready, not only will leaders become more effective and better able to lead productive teams, they and their teams will also be less likely to experience the burnout and disengagement that comes from feeling unprepared.”

ExecOnline’s new learning collection on Navigating Economic Volatility is just the latest in the growing portfolio helping leaders and their organizations succeed. Toward the beginning of the pandemic, the company launched its Applied Experience Platform (AEP), the first on-demand leadership development platform for enterprises, to help organizations meet their leadership development needs, at scale. Additionally, ExecOnline now also offers fully immersive development experiences in French, Spanish, and Japanese, and offers leadership coaching in response to the growing need for direct and highly personalized learning.

“ExecOnline continues to create groundbreaking learning experiences to address emerging challenges,” said Bailey. “Our research-based methodology and online platform enable us to react quickly to help leaders develop the skills necessary to connect to their future potential – and meet the moment we’re in right now.”

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 65,000 leaders in over 100 countries, and meaningful impact for enterprises through partnerships with the world’s top business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale. Our proprietary Learn by Doing with Impact methodology combines market-driven input with an applied learning approach for maximum impact aligned to what leaders and their organizations need – today and in the future.

Named by Forbes as a “Technology Company to Watch” and “America’s Best Startup Employer,” ExecOnline is a member of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. ExecOnline Co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year New York 2022 Award Winner.

Follow ExecOnline on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit execonline.com to learn more.