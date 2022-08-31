ReoStar Energy Corporation Announces a Change in Corporate Leadership

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCPink - REOS) ("ReoStar") is pleased to announce that it has appointed the following new Officers and Directors to lead the Company: Michael Lajtay - CEO; Larry Myers - COO; Alex Johnson - Secretary/Treasurer and Director; and Jemila Yates - Director.

Peter Koch, CEO/President of ReoStar, commented, "I am excited to announce the appointment of a new, full set of Officers and Directors for REOS. This new team will be able to devote full time to the growth and development of the business plan of the Company. Even though I am resigning as an officer and director, I, as a shareholder, have great expectation for the future of ReoStar. They will be completing a full analysis of our pending projects and will bring new assets and projects to the Company."

About ReoStar Energy Corp.:

ReoStar Energy Corp. is an Emerging Growth Company with a diversified mission to bring value and significant growth to the shareholders of REOS.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

website: https://reostarenergycorp.com/

Contact

Michael Lajtay

info@reostarenergy.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.