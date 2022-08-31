Prevent Cancer Annual Gala on track for record-breaking fundraising numbers

Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 15, the Prevent Cancer Foundation will open the doors of the National Building Museum for the Foundation’s 2022 gala. The group broke records last year, raising $2 million at its December 2021 gala. This year’s event is currently on track to surpass that fundraising total in support of cancer prevention and early detection.

Proceeds from the Gala will support Foundation programs, including research grants and fellowships and community grants. Funds will also support many of the Foundation’s public education campaigns, such as “Back on the Books,” which encourages everyone to schedule their routine cancer screenings, and “Too Young for This Sh*t,” which educates the public about the rise of colorectal cancer in young adults.

Each year, the Prevent Cancer Foundation Annual Gala honors a country that shares its commitment to ending cancer. The 2022 Gala will pay tribute to Australia, honoring His Excellency, Ambassador Arthur Sinodinos AO and Mrs. Elizabeth Sinodinos. This year’s event, themed Bounding Ahead, will feature an evening of live music and inspirational stories while highlighting some of Australia’s delicacies and delights.

The Foundation will present the 2022 Cancer Champion award to Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Representatives Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) for their leadership on the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act (S.1873 and H.R. 1946). With this bill, they aim to overcome access barriers that exist for Medicare beneficiaries by creating a pathway for timely coverage of multi-cancer early detection tests once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and clinical benefit is shown.

The Gala is recognized as one of Washington’s premier events and was ranked number four among all Washington charity events in 2018 and 2019 by Biz Bash. It is a widely attended event, with past guests including members of Congress and the administration; the diplomatic community; and leaders in business, government, medical, sports, media, social and philanthropic communities.

D.C. media is invited to attend and report on the Gala:

What: Prevent Cancer Annual Gala

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Dress: Business or formal attire

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to kyra.meister@preventcancer.org by Monday, Sept. 12. Please note that members of the press will not be seated for dinner. Before you RSVP, please review our COVID-19 safety guidelines and vaccination requirements.

Registration for the Silent Auction will open on Thursday, Sept. 1. Learn more about the Prevent Cancer Annual Gala.

The 2022 Prevent Cancer Gala thanks its top sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor:

GRAIL

Diamond:

Community Oncology Alliance

Daiichi Sankyo

Gilead

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

PhRMA

Shure Family Charitable Foundation

Platinum:

Amgen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Regeneron

###

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.