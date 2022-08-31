Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market to Exceed Value of US$ 5.0 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market size is prognosticated to surpass a value of US$ 5.0 Bn by the end of 2031, as per an exhaustive study presented by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.
The assessment by TMR covers analysis of important facets influencing the growth trajectory of the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market. Hence, readers gain vital insights on the growth opportunities, recent developments, prominent regions, R&Ds, and chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market trends. This aside, the TMR analysts offer detailed study of the ongoing trends of the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement industry and chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market share.
The chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market is prognosticated to gain sizable growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The market growth is ascribed to many factors including the presence of sizable number of the older population, leading companies, and patients with CKD in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market is anticipated to expand owing to the existence of robust healthcare infrastructure in many emerging economies such as India and China, notes a TMR analysis.
Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market: Key Findings
- Companies in the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market are executing different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of the competition. This aside, enterprises are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop and launch next-gen products, notes a TMR assessment on the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market.
- The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is being increasing across the globe in the recent years. As a result, there has been a surge in the demand for nutritional supplements used in the treatment of these disorders. This aside, increase in the accessibility to and awareness about medical foods that can help in management of CKD are some of the key factors boosting the sales growth in the chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market.
- The government authorities of several developed and developing nations globally are taking initiatives in order to promote the use of dietary supplements so as to manage and prevent different disease conditions. This factor is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market during the forecast period.
Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market: Growth Boosters
- Rising prevalence of CKD globally is foreseen to fuel the business opportunities in the market
- Increase in the number of older people worldwide is boosting the market growth
- Rise in the development of innovative food options specifically intended for medical purposes is augmenting the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market
- Surge in the demand for water soluble vitamins for patients suffering from CKD is fueling the growth opportunities in the market
Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Ajanta Pharma Limited
- Abbott Laboratories
- Hexagon Nutrition Limited
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Nestlé S.A.
- Mankind Pharma Ltd.
- PRINE Health MSO, LLC
- Nutricia Limited (Danone S.A.)
- RPG Life Sciences Limited
Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market Segmentation
- Nutrition Type
- Amino Acid Supplements
- Alpha-Ketoanalogue Supplements
- Alpha Lipoic Acid Supplements
- Others
- Vitamin & Mineral Supplements
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics / Fibers
- Others
- Amino Acid Supplements
- Dosage Form
- Capsule
- Liquid
- Powder
- Others
- FSMP Mode of Administration
- Oral Nutrition (ON)
- Enteral Nutrition (EN)
- CKD Stage
- Pre-dialysis Stage 1-2
- Pre-dialysis Stage 3-5
- Dialysis
- End-stage Renal Disease
- Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Stores
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
