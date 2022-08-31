Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market to Exceed Value of US$ 5.0 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market size is prognosticated to surpass a value of US$ 5.0 Bn by the end of 2031, as per an exhaustive study presented by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.



The assessment by TMR covers analysis of important facets influencing the growth trajectory of the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market. Hence, readers gain vital insights on the growth opportunities, recent developments, prominent regions, R&Ds, and chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market trends. This aside, the TMR analysts offer detailed study of the ongoing trends of the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement industry and chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market share.

The chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market is prognosticated to gain sizable growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The market growth is ascribed to many factors including the presence of sizable number of the older population, leading companies, and patients with CKD in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market is anticipated to expand owing to the existence of robust healthcare infrastructure in many emerging economies such as India and China, notes a TMR analysis.

Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market: Key Findings

Companies in the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market are executing different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of the competition. This aside, enterprises are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop and launch next-gen products, notes a TMR assessment on the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market.

The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is being increasing across the globe in the recent years. As a result, there has been a surge in the demand for nutritional supplements used in the treatment of these disorders. This aside, increase in the accessibility to and awareness about medical foods that can help in management of CKD are some of the key factors boosting the sales growth in the chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market.

The government authorities of several developed and developing nations globally are taking initiatives in order to promote the use of dietary supplements so as to manage and prevent different disease conditions. This factor is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market during the forecast period.



Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market: Growth Boosters

Rising prevalence of CKD globally is foreseen to fuel the business opportunities in the market

Increase in the number of older people worldwide is boosting the market growth

Rise in the development of innovative food options specifically intended for medical purposes is augmenting the global chronic kidney disease [CKD] nutritional supplement market

Surge in the demand for water soluble vitamins for patients suffering from CKD is fueling the growth opportunities in the market

Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Hexagon Nutrition Limited

Fresenius Kabi AG

Nestlé S.A.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

PRINE Health MSO, LLC

Nutricia Limited (Danone S.A.)

RPG Life Sciences Limited





Chronic Kidney Disease [CKD] Nutritional Supplement Market Segmentation

Nutrition Type Amino Acid Supplements Alpha-Ketoanalogue Supplements Alpha Lipoic Acid Supplements Others Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Probiotics Prebiotics / Fibers Others

Dosage Form Capsule Liquid Powder Others

FSMP Mode of Administration Oral Nutrition (ON) Enteral Nutrition (EN)

CKD Stage Pre-dialysis Stage 1-2 Pre-dialysis Stage 3-5 Dialysis End-stage Renal Disease

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Stores



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



