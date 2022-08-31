Global Sodium Silicate Market to Reach $11.18 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for sodium silicate is on the rise, as engineers explore ways to make the material cheaper and more accessible. The material is a key component of glassmaking and other manufacturing processes, but its high price has kept it out of reach for many consumers.

Astute Analytica’s report covers a detailed analysis of the key factors driving the growth of the global sodium silicate market. These factors include rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India, increasing use of sodium silicate in new applications such as 3D printing and electric vehicles, growing popularity of silicone-based materials in automotive industries, and increasing awareness about health benefits associated with consuming sodium silicate.

Get sample copy of this report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/sodium-silicate-market

According to our recent report on global sodium silicate market, the demand for sodium silicate is expected to grow by 52% by 2030 in India. This is due in part to increasing population growth and nations trying to improve their access to clean drinking water. In India alone, demand for sodium silicate is expected to increase from 144,000 metric tons in 2017 to 232,000 metric tons by 2030.

Now, new technologies are allowing companies to produce silicate products more cheaply and on a larger scale, which is driving up demand. For example, researchers in the global sodium silicate market have discovered that adding sodium silicate to polystyrene foam can help it resist degradation and support structural integrity. This could lead to wider use of silicate materials in products like packaging and automobiles.

Other industries that are exploring ways to use sodium silicate include food processing and pharmaceuticals. The material has anti-caking properties, making it ideal for pharmaceuticals and other products that need to be stable during shipping or storage. In the food processing industry, sodium silicate can be used as an anti-foaming agent and preservative.

Global Production of Sodium Silicate to Surpass 34 Million Metric Tons By 2030

As per the recent report on the global sodium silicate market by Astute Analytica, the global product of sodium silicate to exceed the milestone of 34 million metric tons by 2030. The production of this material has already surpassed 26 million metric ton in 2021. This increase is expected to be driven by the growing demand for applications such as glass and ceramics due to their escalating popularity in the industry. The rapid increase in its production is being fueled by growing demand from the construction and engineering industry. This is due to the increasing popularity of low-cost materials, such as glass and ceramics, that are fabricated using these substances.

Sodium silicate is primarily produced in China, where its demand is growing rapidly. However, there are also significant productions from other countries in the global sodium silicate market such as Germany, Netherlands, and the United States of America. The main drivers behind this increased demand are the increasing use of this material in food and beverages, air-conditioning products, construction materials, and printing inks. It is also utilized inks, adhesives, and resins. Due to its wide range of applications, sodium silicate has become one of the most versatile industrial compounds available in the past few years.

The report expects global demand for sodium silicate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the next 9 years. This will result in a surge in its production capacity and an accompanying hike in its price. We expect rising income levels in developing countries will also contribute to tighter supply conditions and higher prices for sodium silicate.

However, the negative environmental impact of sodium silicate production has been a major issue for some time now. Significant emissions pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide are released during the manufacturing process. These pollutants have a negative impact on human health and the environment, which may act as constraint for the production growth in the sodium silicate market to some extent in the years to come.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/sodium-silicate-market

South Korea, United States, Netherlands, Germany, and France are the Largest Importers of Sodium Silicate

When it comes to importing sodium silicate, the top 5 countries that come to top the chart of in the sodium silicate market are South Korea, United States, Netherlands, Germany, and France. According to a report by Astute Analytica, these countries collectively accounted for more than 60% of the global demand for this type of additive in 2021 by import. The main reasons for this high demand are the increasing popularity of glass products and construction materials in these countries, as well as the need to improve the resistance of these products to environmental effects such as weathering. In addition, sodium silicate is also used in a variety of other industries, such as food and beverage production and pharmaceuticals. Below are a few more details about each of these countries’ role in the global sodium silicate market:

South Korea was the world’s leading importer of sodium silicate in 2020, accounting for importing the product worth $23.7 million. This high demand is likely due to the country’s rapidly expanding construction industry and the rising popularity of glass products among consumers. This is followed by the US with import accounting for $23.2 million, Netherlands with $22.8 million, Germany with $20.1 million, and France with 19.7 million. Wherein, China was the largest export and the country exported sodium silicate worth over $78 million across the global sodium silicate market, which was followed by Poland with $38.6 million, Netherlands with $27.8 million, and the US with $19.9 million.

Bahamas (40.2%), Bermuda (25%), Cayman Islands (22%), and Malaysia (20%) are the largest importers and they meet the over 20% of their total demand through imports.

Astute Analytica has done a detailed analysis of the global sodium silicate market. The report provides deeper insights about global production by country, import and export value and volume, and major importer and exporter companies by country. This analysis will help you in mapping the global demand and supply gap and also help you in gaining market insights on a global level.

85% of global sodium silicate was consumed in liquid form across industrial applications in 2021

The most popular way to consume sodium silicate is in liquid form. In 2021, 85% of global sodium silicate was consumed in the liquid form. This means that a large majority of the sodium silicate that was consumed was used in products such as soap, glassware and detergents. Liquid sodium silicate is often added to food as an additive or preservative in the sodium silicate market. It can also be used to make ice cream, frosting and cake batter. Moreover, liquid sodium silicate is used in a variety of applications across all industries, including the chemical, food, and coatings industries. Sodium silicate is a major component of many products, including paints, varnishes, sealants, and glass-forming substances.

This growth of the sodium silicate market is attributed to the increasing demand from industrial applications such as water treatment, food processing, and paper manufacture. The global sodium silicate market report notes that the liquid form of sodium silicate is more convenient for users and easier to transport, which is contributing to its popularity. Additionally, the low cost of sodium silicate is also influencing its sales.

Key Players in Global Sodium Silicate Market

BASF

CIECH S.A.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

GLASSVEN C.A.

KIRAN GLOBAL CHEM LIMITED

MERCK MILLIPORE LIMITED

NIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

SINCHEM SILICA GEL CO. LTD.

TOKUYAMA CORPORATION

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/sodium-silicate-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.