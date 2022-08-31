AMTSO Publishes Guidelines for Testing of IoT Security Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMTSO, the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, today announced it has published its first Guidelines for Testing of IoT Security Products. Comprised of input from testers and vendors, the guidelines cover principles for the testing of IoT security products providing recommendations on test environment, sample selection, testing of specific security functionality, and performance benchmarking for testers.

The guidelines include the following sections:

General principles: All tests and benchmarks should focus on validating the end result and performance of protection delivered, instead of how the product functions on the backend.

All tests and benchmarks should focus on validating the end result and performance of protection delivered, instead of how the product functions on the backend. Sample selection: The guidelines provide guidance for challenges with choosing the right samples for IoT security solution benchmarking. For a relevant test, testers need to select samples that are still active, and that actually target the operating systems smart devices are running on.

The guidelines provide guidance for challenges with choosing the right samples for IoT security solution benchmarking. For a relevant test, testers need to select samples that are still active, and that actually target the operating systems smart devices are running on. Determination of "detection": IoT security solutions work very differently than traditional cybersecurity products when it comes to detections and actions taken; for example, some solutions will simply detect and prevent a threat without notifying the user. The guidelines suggest to use threats with admin consoles that can be controlled by the tester or to use devices where the attack will be visible if conducted.

IoT security solutions work very differently than traditional cybersecurity products when it comes to detections and actions taken; for example, some solutions will simply detect and prevent a threat without notifying the user. The guidelines suggest to use threats with admin consoles that can be controlled by the tester or to use devices where the attack will be visible if conducted. Test environment: In an ideal case, all tests and benchmarks would be executed in a controllable environment using real devices. However, the setup can be complex, and if the tester decides against using real devices in the testing environment, it is advised that they should validate their approach by running their desired scenario with the security functionality of the security device disabled and checking the attack execution and success.

In an ideal case, all tests and benchmarks would be executed in a controllable environment using real devices. However, the setup can be complex, and if the tester decides against using real devices in the testing environment, it is advised that they should validate their approach by running their desired scenario with the security functionality of the security device disabled and checking the attack execution and success. Testing of specific security functionality: The guidelines embrace advice on different attack stages, including reconnaissance, initial access, and execution. They outline the possibility to test each stage individually vs. going through the whole attack at the same time. Choices on this should be documented in the testing methodology.

The guidelines embrace advice on different attack stages, including reconnaissance, initial access, and execution. They outline the possibility to test each stage individually vs. going through the whole attack at the same time. Choices on this should be documented in the testing methodology. Performance benchmarking: The guidelines also provide considerations on performance benchmarking, e.g. suggesting to differentiate between various use cases such as consumers vs. businesses, or the criticality of latency or reduced throughput per protocol, which depends on its purpose.

The guidelines were approved by the AMTSO membership in June 2022.

Guidelines for Testing of IoT Security Products, other guidelines, and standard documents are available at: https://www.amtso.org/documents/

Full press release: https://www.amtso.org/news/amtso-publishes-guidelines-for-testing-of-iot-security-products/

About AMTSO:

AMTSO is the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, consisting of over 60 security and testing member companies from around the world. The organization offers a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration on objective standards and best practices for anti-malware testing and assessment of other cybersecurity products. The AMTSO standard raises the bar for cybersecurity tests, contributing to more fairness in the industry, and creating transparency for consumers and businesses looking for the best digital protection. www.amtso.org

