Remarkable exhibition of master carver Dempsey Bob to open at Glenbow at The Edison

CALGARY, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The work of Tahltan-Tlingit master carver Dempsey Bob will soon be on display at Glenbow at The Edison’s new exhibition Wolves: The Art of Dempsey Bob, opening September 10 and running until November 20, 2022. This exhibition offers an encounter with one of the leading carvers of British Columbia’s Northwest Coast, and a comprehensive perspective on Bob’s effort to visualize the oral traditions of his Tahltan and Tlingit ancestors.



The exhibition features 65 works and is the first-ever retrospective of Bob’s career from the 1970s to the present. It surveys the artist’s development from his early days as a student of legendary female carver Freda Diesing through to his late career masterworks, which advance the traditions of carving in the 21st century. A knowledge keeper for his people, Bob shares his stories and insights, providing access to a view of humankind’s place in the natural world.

“Glenbow is proud to host the remarkable works of Dempsey Bob in this captivating exhibition,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow. “Bob is a true storyteller, and through his works we hope to educate and inspire visitors. As Glenbow looks to reimagine the museum experience, it’s important that we incorporate unique perspectives from across the country.”

Visitors to the exhibition will discover a selection of masks, sculpture and regalia, complemented by Bob’s work in bronze casting and vestment production. Bob’s life-long exposure to oral histories, songs and dances contributed to his understanding of art and its purpose within community. In his works, he reinterprets the traditional characters and iconography from the age-old stories of his people, at times transforming those traditional tales with European influences.

This exhibition is organized by the Audain Art Museum and the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

“Dempsey Bob is without doubt one of the premier carvers of the Northwest Coast,” said the McMichael Canadian Art Collection’s Chief Curator Sarah Milroy. “It has been an honour to bring his remarkable work to the attention of a wider national audience. His ability to work with materials to create sinuous line and dramatic effect is unparalleled, as is his quest for experimentation.”

“This exhibition is a fitting tribute to Dempsey Bob’s incredible career, as he is among the most talented and innovative artists in Canada of the past 50 years,” said Dr. Curtis Collins, Director and Chief Curator, the Audain Art Museum.

Wolves: The Art of Dempsey Bob is at Glenbow at The Edison from September 10 to November 20, 2022. Free timed tickets are available on Glenbow’s website and must be reserved in advance. The exhibition will be open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum’s nearly 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow’s main building is closed as it renovates to become the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture. While renovations are underway, visitors can experience exhibitions at the museum’s satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

