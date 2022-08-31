Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Community in Central Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus, Ohio – Coastal Ridge Real Estate (“Coastal Ridge”) a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced today that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.

Jerome Village boasts a wide range of housing styles and options to support Central Ohio’s growing population and housing needs. The community includes over 700-acres of parks, and green space with a network of walking and nature trails connecting to Glacier Ridge Metro Park.

“The Stillwell brand compliments the lifestyle offered at Jerome Village,” said Jerimi Nuckolls, Director of Development at Coastal Ridge. “We’re enthusiastic about our partnership with Jerome Village and Hallstatt Real Estate Partners on this project and look forward to welcoming our first set of residents to our community in 2023.”

Coastal Ridge launched the Stillwell brand earlier this year with Stillwell Wellen Park and Stillwell Avery Centre, BFR projects in Sarasota, Florida and Round Rock, Texas, respectively.

“We’ve looked forward to the day when we could announce the Stillwell brand would be coming to the Central Ohio community,” said Andy Lallathin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Coastal Ridge. “With so many of our Coastal Ridge team members located in Central Ohio and our corporate headquarters located in downtown Columbus, this project is of particular importance to our organization and development team.”

Stillwell Jerome is being developed in a joint venture partnership with Halstatt Real Estate Partners and Coastal Ridge, with Columbus-based, Hallmark Construction serving as the contractor.

Stillwell Jerome will be located within the Fairbanks School District and will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with first-floor private entries and individual backyards. Residents will have onsite access to a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor seating areas, and a fitness center.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for September 22nd at the site.

About Coastal Ridge Real Estate

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Coastal Ridge Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment and property management firm executing on core, core plus, value add, and ground-up development investment strategies in the multifamily real estate asset class. The firm's vertically integrated platform includes divisions to oversee investment management, property management, and development. Coastal Ridge's current portfolio is comprised of 35,000+ conventional apartment homes and student housing beds spanning 53 distinct markets, with assets under management totaling over $4 billion. Coastal Ridge has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America five times. For more information, visit www.coastalridge.com.

About Stillwell

Created by Coastal Ridge, Stillwell is an innovative multifamily housing concept within the build-for-rent sector. This innovative product known as a Horizontal Apartment or Cottage Community consists of free-standing one- and two-story single-family residential homes with private yards, utilizing shared parking similar to a typical garden apartment layout, and featuring programmed amenities. This product offers a new option for residential living, providing the privacy of a single-family home, and the amenities, professional management, and ease of living of a traditional apartment community. For more information, www.livestillwell.com.

About Halstatt Real Estate Partners

Halstatt Real Estate Partners (“HREP”), a women-owned real estate private equity firm, has participated in the acquisition and development of over $1 billion in Southeast based real estate assets since 2011. Founded by the Sproul family, based in Naples, Florida, and a proud part of the Barron Gift Collier legacy in Southwest Florida, HREP invests in middle market, value add and opportunistic commercial and residential real estate projects. HREP works with best-in-class local and regional operating partners to maximize the value of its real estate investments. HREP invests alongside a cross-section of institutional limited partners from fund to fund including charitable foundations and endowments, domestic and international family offices, and corporate pension funds with a history of continuity. www.halstattrealestate.com

