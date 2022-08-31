Solano County Substance Use Symposium Brings Drug Treatment Community Together to Reduce Overdoses

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthful, a company dedicated to delivering highly personalized support and guidance to patients, is proud to sponsor the 2022 Solano County Substance Use Symposium. This first-ever event will be held on Sept. 9, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in partnership with Solano County, Drug Safe Solano, Touro University, the CA Bridge Program, and New Start Recovery Solutions.

The Symposium aims to bring emergency medical, drug treatment providers and those invested in County's public health and justice systems together to strengthen community partnerships and develop real-world strategies to remove barriers to care.

Limited seats are available for in-person attendees at the Farragut Inn, Touro University, 1310 Club Dr., Vallejo, CA. The symposium's seminars, CE sessions, and networking will also be available online thanks to the HIDTA task force of the Drug Enforcement Agency. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-solano-county-substance-use-disorder-conference-tickets-405384926227.

"Solano County is home to more than 440,000 people but has just eight social model detox beds and, like most California counties, limited resources for inpatient treatment. This leaves patients few choices even if they want help," said President of Infect Health and Healthful Strategic Advisor Andrew Smith. "Being on the frontlines of care provides insights that drive innovation, disrupt the status quo, and improve how we deliver care. Innovation and problem solving are the DNA and purpose of Healthful that we're using to transform healthcare from the ground up."

The symposium is the first in a series of working sessions organized by Healthful's Substance Use Navigators. Funded through the California Bridge Program, Healthful's Navigators connect patients admitted to Emergency Departments due to a drug overdose with health services and see firsthand the difficulty individuals have in getting help.

"It's alarming and sad to see the upward trend in recorded deaths from opioid overdoses, which have more than quadrupled since 2017," said Ramon Castellblanch, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Public Health, San Francisco State University and member of Solano Alcohol & Drug Advisory Board. "The data clearly shows that we need to do more to connect services across the healthcare and justice systems to people seeking treatment."

"Being in the court system, we see daily the impact drug addiction has on individuals, families, and the community. Solano County faces both a huge challenge and opportunity in bringing everyone to the table to break down siloes and open more doors to treatment," said Judge Daniel Healy, Solano County Superior Court. "Together, we can improve how we respond to help our brothers and sisters in their time of greatest need."

