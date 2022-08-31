Insight Financial Services Awarded Contract from Choice Partners National Purchasing Cooperative

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC , today announced that it has been awarded a contract from Choice Partners national purchasing cooperative to provide leasing services for technology equipment. The contract provides Choice Partners’ subscribers with preferred access to IFS’ industry leading financial and leasing solutions in Texas and across the country.



“Choice Partners is a valuable program for nonprofits, schools, and public agencies across the country as it gives them streamlined access to pre-qualified services with preferred rates,” said Colleen O’Donnell, Senior Vice President, Director of SLED, Insight Financial Services. “We are thrilled to be part of the Choice Partners network. We look forward to delivering our SLED-focused financial solutions that are designed to help subscribing organizations to acquire, maintain, and refresh technology equipment for their organizations.”

Choice Partners is a national purchasing cooperative offering procurement and contract solutions to meet government purchasing requirements. Contract categories include facility, supplies, service, food, cleaning, and technology products and services. Contracts are available to qualifying government entities such as school districts, charter schools, colleges and universities, municipalities, counties, and other government agencies and nonprofits.

“In Texas, and across the U.S., Choice Partners delivers a trusted resource for its constituents by vetting potential vendors for best-in-class services,” said Jake Howard, Account Executive, Texas, Insight Financial Services. “We work with many organizations in the region that benefit greatly from our solutions through this program. We look forward to continuing that work and partnering with even more customers this year.”

IFS’ offers a variety of lease options designed to meet the technology and/or equipment needs of schools, libraries, and public agencies including IT/operating leases and capital/finance leases. These leasing programs help organizations to accelerate technology deployment, avoid obsolescence, plan for refresh periods, align with budget cycles, track, and manage assets, and more.

IFS’ Choice Partners contract number is 22/043KN-07.

For more information visit: https://www.choicepartners.org/vendors/insight-investments-llc-3

About Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment, and associated services. Corporate enterprises, education institutions, and government agencies benefit from IFS’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IFS for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. With a national managed portfolio exceeding $1.25 billion, IFS prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com .

Media Contact:

Christy Kemp

303-898-3390

ckemp@dahliapr.com



