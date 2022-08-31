Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market to Cross USD 1,672 Million by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market can be attributed to advancements in the pharmaceutical sector and increased research and development (R&D) activity, manufacturers of sterile transfer systems are expected to encounter lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. High demand for liquid aseptic transfer systems expected in the forecast period.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer market was worth USD 854.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,672.5 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is in a developing stage. Growing demand for single-use aseptic transfer systems, increasing demand for sterile liquid transfer systems, and industry integration into the aseptic pharmaceutical industry are some of the significant factors helping in the growth of the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market in the forecast period.

Growing demand for Sterile Pharmaceutical products drives the market growth

Increased adoption of pharmaceutical aseptic transfer systems to ensure safe and contamination-free drug transfer during COVID-19 has created significant opportunities for market participants. In 2020, ABC Transfer raised USD 3.2 million in a funding round led by Go Capital along with Bpifrance and the Regional Government of Centre-Val de Loire to increase in the development of its ABC Transfer® system and improve its R&D. Companies in the pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market are taking advantage of this situation to increase product availability. Pharmaceutical aseptic transfer systems are procedures to avoid the risk of contamination of various pharmaceutical ingredients. There is a growing awareness of sterile and particle-free pharmaceutical manufacturing. As an example, Getinge’s single-use DPTE BetaBag® plays an important role in high-speed manufacturing operations by providing an aseptic liquid transfer solution that provides safety and sterility. Companies in the pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market are responding to growing consumer demand for sterile biopharmaceuticals. Vaccine manufacturers use pharmaceutical aseptic transfer techniques to package vaccines effectively and prevent contamination.

The Single-Use segment dominated the market by Usability

Based on Usability, the global aseptic transfer system market bifurcated into single use and multiple uses. The single-use segment dominated the global aseptic transfer system market due to the reduction and elimination of specialty cleaning agents. Multiple use transfer systems in the manufacturing process must be thoroughly cleaned between batches as well as the rest of the line, resulting in the downtime associated with validating cleaning procedures. On the other hand, single-use bags are designed for single use prior to disposal and do not need to be included in cleaning and rinsing procedures between batches. They are simply replaced with new components. This greatly streamlines the hygiene procedures required to maintain sterility compared to reusable alternatives, reducing production downtime and increasing efficiency. Single-use bags can ensure product sterility during transfers within and between manufacturing facilities. Maximize process efficiency and reduce production costs while maintaining optimal product quality. In addition, it helps increase the flexibility and ability of manufacturers to anticipate the changing requirements.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market

The overall supply chain was negatively impacted, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but increased adoption of aseptic transfer systems to ensure safe and contamination-free drug transfer during that period has created significant opportunities for market participants. Companies in the sterile transfer system market are taking advantage of this situation to increase product availability which leads to positive growth for the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market.

Competitive Landscape

The pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer market are ABC Transfer SAS, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Azbil Corporation, Castus GmbH & Co. KG, ChargePoint Technology, Dover Corporation, EnPro Industries, Inc., Entegris Inc., Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd, Getinge AB, ILC Dover LP, JCE Biotechnology, Rommelag, Sartorius AG, Single Use Support GmbH and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Development

June 2022 - Getinge AB launched his DPTE-EXO with sleeveless DPTE BetaBag. This alpha port ensures automated aseptic transfer and helps improve operating skills.

November 2021 - Sartorius AG expanded its production capacity in France with storage and other innovations to meet the growing demand of the pharmaceutical industry.

September 2021 - Sartorius AG expanded its manufacturing facilities in China in the fields of biological drug discovery, process development, testing and validation to meet the growing demand of local customers.

January 2021 - Getinge AB expanded its manufacturing capacity for DPTE BetaBags in the United States, manufacturing of these BetaBags at its Merrimack, New Hampshire site.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data- 2018-2021 Base Year- 2021 Forecast- 2022-2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Usability, By System Type, By End User, By Transfer Type and By Region Key Players The key players dominating the global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer market are ABC Transfer SAS, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Azbil Corporation, Castus GmbH & Co. KG, ChargePoint Technology, Dover Corporation, EnPro Industries, Inc., Entegris Inc., Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd, Getinge AB, ILC Dover LP, JCE Biotechnology, Rommelag, Sartorius AG, Single Use Support GmbH and other prominent players.

By Usability

Single-Use

Multiple-Use

By System Type

Solid Transfer System

Liquid Transfer System

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (cdmos)

Others

By Transfer Type

Ports

Portbags

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa







