Dynaleo Adds Delta 8 and CBG to Product Assortment with Two New Soft Chew SKUs

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynaleo Inc. (or the ‘Company’), Canada’s highest-capacity manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused soft chews, is pleased to announce the launch of Canada’s first Delta 8 soft chew under the Sunshower brand. Sunshower Delta 8 Solar Punch 10:1 soft chews will be available in packs of 10 with 10mg of Delta 8 and 1mg of THC per piece.



Dynaleo is further pleased to introduce Canada’s first large format CBG soft chew offering from DynaWellness, one of the most trusted CBD brands in Canada to their innovative product offering. DynaThrive Pro Asian Pear CBG 1:1 soft chews, the first CBG:CBD balanced edible in Canada, come in packs of 30 pieces with 10mg of CBG and 10mg of CBD per piece designed for CBG users looking for a large format pack.

“The product development team at Dynaleo prides themselves on creating the most innovative soft chews in Canada and we are consistently impressed with the quality they maintain throughout each new and unique product,” says Michael Krestell, Executive Chairman of Dynaleo. “With these new releases, Canadians now have more cannabinoid choices along with Dynaleo’s commitment to delivering quality, consistency, precise dosing, and delicious flavour options.”

Sunshower Delta 8 Solar Punch 10:1 soft chews will launch in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia in September 2022 and in Ontario October 2022. DynaThrive Pro Asian Pear CBG 1:1 soft chews will launch in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia in September 2022 and in Ontario in November 2022. With the introduction of these new and innovative products, Dynaleo expands its portfolio to include 19 SKUs over three brands, available in 6 provinces and territories.