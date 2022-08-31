Taylor Hospitality Promotes Zachary Hart to Assistant General Manager

Morgantown, WV, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zachary Hart, Front Desk Manager at Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager by Taylor Hospitality . Taylor Hospitality began managing the property in July 2022

Hart began his career with Hilton in May of 2016 right after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Management from West Virginia University that same month. In November 2017, Zachary began working as a Front Desk Agent and Banquet Server for Lakeview Golf resort and Spa in Morgantown, WV. He mastered all three shifts including running the night audit. Hart provided exceptional service while processing guest arrivals and departures for all guests. Hart ended his work there in May of 2019. In September 2018, Zachary started working for Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown again gaining responsibilities geared towards upper management.

“I am extremely appreciative of the opportunity by Taylor Hospitality to be promoted to the Assistant General Manager position for the Hilton Garden Inn,” stated Zachary. Hart continued, “the hotel staff is a strong and dedicated team that will benefit from the superior leadership of Taylor Hospitality. Opportunities don’t just happen, you create them, and we are creating them in Morgantown!”

Michael White, General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn, expressed “Zac has been an asset to this property since day one. His dedication to the property and his fast track management experience has got him to the next step in his career. We are very excited to have Zac in this position and are excited for him to help us lead the hotel into the bright future Hilton Garden Inn has.”

"Very early on while we were conducting our due diligence of the Hilton Garden Inn, Zac was extremely helpful. Throughout our short time owning and operating the property we recognized that Zac has the Want To and Can Do spirit needed to be successful in hospitality. We expect Zac will flourish within Taylor Hospitality and are extremely confident that he will continue his positive impact on our associates and guests," stated Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Taylor Hospitality.

The Hilton Garden Inn, located in Suncrest Towne Centre, is a staple location for the West Virginia community. Within three miles of the Inn is West Virginia University. Dozens of sports games every year are held at Mountaineer Field and WVU Coliseum. With a full-service restaurant called the Garden Grille & Bar, Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown supplies the best option for all out-of-town teams.

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.

For more information about the Hilton Garden Inn, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mgwgigi-hilton-garden-inn-morgantown/

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value added services and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

