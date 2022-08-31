English French

Joy Verlé steps down from Elis’s Supervisory Board

Saint-Cloud, August 31, 2022 – Joy Verlé, a member of the Supervisory Board of Elis since March 2018, originally proposed by CPP Investments, has informed Elis that she was resigning from her duties as Vice-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and member of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee. This resignation is effective as from August 30, 2022.

This resignation follows her resignation at CPP Investments.

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board took note of this resignation and thanks Mrs. Joy Verlé for her important contribution to the workings of the Supervisory Board and the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee.

