Data Center Colocation Market Size is projected to reach USD 159.85 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Data Center Colocation is an institution, which provides space for the organization's computing hardware and servers, necessary electricity, cooling, and security. The Data Center Colocation Industry offers businesses more control over their technology and access to higher data transport. The data collocation centers act as a gateway between on-cloud and on-premises data centers.

Enterprises are increasingly demanding data processing to enable higher rack density, scalability, and flexibility. The expense of expanding the company's racks, enclosures, and cooling equipment is enormous. Further, the cost of fire suppression equipment and security staff for the maintenance and repair contributes to company expenses. Data center colocation services are in huge demand due to the high cost of operating a data center.

With the expanding use of data centers across all business verticals, the data center colocation market shows a bullish trend. The emergence of retail and wholesale colocation solutions provides the flexibility to meet the capacity requirements of organizations.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 159.85 Billion by 2030 CAGR 13.7% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Colocation Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors China Telecom Corporation Limited, Coresite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, KDDI Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation-, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Growing Investments in Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers Ever-Increasing Demand for Higher Bandwidth Connections

Growing Data Traffic as well as the Requirement for Expanded Network Capacity

Key Highlights

The global data center colocation market size was valued at USD 50,335.72 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 159,852.82 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 50,335.72 million in 2021. It is expected to grow to USD 159,852.82 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the colocation type , the global folding data center colocation market has been categorized into Retail colocation and Wholesale colocation.

, the global folding data center colocation market has been categorized into Retail colocation and Wholesale colocation. By Enterprise size type , the global data center colocation market has been categorized into SMEs, s and Large Enterprises.

, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into SMEs, s and Large Enterprises. By End Use type , the global data center colocation market has been categorized into Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Media & Entertainment.

, the global data center colocation market has been categorized into Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Media & Entertainment. The global data center colocation market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the highest revenue contributor.





Competitive Analysis

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Coresite Realty Corporation

Cyrusone, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

KDDI Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation-

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By Enterprise size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Research and Academics

Retail

Energy and Utility

Manufacturing

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Data Center Colocation Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Colocation Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Retail Market Size & Forecast Wholesale Market Size & Forecast Enterprise Size Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast SMEs Market Size & Forecast Large Enterprise Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Canada By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Mexico By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Latin America By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size France By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size U.K. By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Italy By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Spain By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Rest of Europe By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size China By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Australia By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size India By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size South Korea By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Rest of Asia-Pacific By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size South Africa By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Kuwait By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Rest of Middle East & Africa By Colocation Type By Enterprise Size Company Profile China Telecom Corporation Limited Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Coresite Realty Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cyrusone Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

January 2021 – China launched its underwater data center to reduce the energy demands. At Zhuhai, a port in Guangdong, Beijing Highlander, a Chinese maritime expert, has presented an underwater data center. According to the information released earlier by Highlander, it is part of a proposal to build undersea data centers connected to China's shore, beginning with a trial project for the large free port planned on the island of Hainan.

August 2020 – Equinix, Inc., a worldwide interconnection and data center business, has bought GPX Global Systems, Inc.'s India operations for USD 161 million in cash.





