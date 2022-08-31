Sauce Labs Test Data Shows Increase in Mobile Testing as it Reaches 5 Billionth Test Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, today announced that it has sped past the 5 billion test milestone averaging more than 3 million tests per day in the last 12 months. Sauce Labs accelerated growth reflects the increasing pressure on developer teams to release high quality code.



Data from Sauce Labs showed that virtual and real device cloud (RDC) tests grew, with RDC testing increasing by more than 250% in the last 12 months. There was growth in newer frameworks like Espresso and XCUI, while Sauce Labs continued to see the popularity of Selenium / Webdriver testing with a 24% increase. Sauce Labs has completed more than 700 million total tests thus far in 2022, an increase from H1 2021 of nearly 25%.

"The rapid increase in volume of tests run is testament to the stability and scalability of the Sauce Labs continuous test cloud. Not only are tests up from last year, customers are testing more each week by a magnitude of millions - with more than a 20% increase year on year,” commented Matt Wyman, Chief Customer Officer at Sauce Labs. “The continued trend toward mobile testing shows the focus on this growth area, with customers taking advantage of the reduced opex investment and management burden that come with using the Sauce Labs public and private RDC and VDC solutions.”

Since crossing the 4 billion test mark in mid-2021, the company has introduced network capture , device vitals , audio capture , and private device management to provide a more comprehensive insight into mobile app quality.

According to the EMA ROI report, Sauce Labs customers achieve higher productivity and significant revenue growth in the first year. By executing the right tests at the right time, customers report improved bug detection rates and higher confidence of product quality throughout production, development and beyond.

