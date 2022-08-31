Digital Biomarkers Market Size is projected to reach USD 27.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Biomarkers are the data used to track anatomical, psychological, and behavioral changes in the human body using various sensors, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, making the data accessible to the wearer and other concerned users. The digital biomarkers currently used in the healthcare industry are the primary contributors to the significant data insights currently available. They assist in analyzing existing and anticipated health conditions and adverse situations.

The devices are available in a variety of forms, including those that are wearable, portable, digestible, and implantable. The oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and the heart rate monitor are two of the most common features found in consumer wearables. These monitors are essential for tracking heart and lung biostatistics to identify and warn users of adverse reactions. According to the CDC, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for more than 960,000 deaths annually. The discovery of digital biomarkers greatly assists patients with chronic diseases.





Growing Use of Digital Biomarkers and Penetration of Wearable Devices and Smartphones Drives the Global Market

The increasing use of digital biomarkers in diabetes, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and sleep disorders is a significant market driver. Digital technologies have led to the increased adoption of handheld and wearable digital devices , which comprise a large portion of the digital biomarker market. Health informatics is expanding the global market for digital biomarkers. Digital biomarkers provide personalized, cost-effective care. The rapid evolution of telecommunications and IT infrastructure is also driving the market for digital biomarkers. Rising government and corporate investments in healthcare digitalization and smart hospitals are expected to boost global demand for digital biomarkers.

Wearable devices are the industry's second-biggest innovation after Bluetooth headsets. Google Glass, Apple Watch, Fitbit, MotivRing, and Oculus Rift are used in healthcare. The increased prevalence of wearable devices in healthcare is due to global health self-awareness, the rise in patients, and the increased use of technology in daily life. Many Google Play and iOS apps monitor sleep, heart rate, and movement. A recent survey found that 80% of developed and 82% of developing countries use smartphones.

Technology Advancements and Growing Awareness Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to the rapid advancement of technology, companies are developing an increasing number of digital biomarkers; consequently, it will likely become an attractive investment segment in the future. With the increasing acceptance of data and devices, an increasing number of companies are investing in the production of digital biomarkers. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered that notifications for Atrial Fibrillation on a particular smartwatch matched a patient's actual ECG 84 percent of the time, thereby reducing the mortality risk of individuals. Consequently, smartwatches and other consumer wearables that monitor multiple physiological factors of the human body are gaining popularity.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 27.17 billion by 2030 CAGR 35.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ActiGraph LLC, Akili Interactive Labs, AliveCor Inc., Altoida Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Human API, Happify Health , IXICO Plc., Neurotrack Technology Inc., Novartis, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Verily Life Science LLC. Key Market Opportunities Advancing Technology and Increased Awareness to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Use of the Digital Biomarkers to Drive Market

The Explosion of Wearable Devices and Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Aid Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the digital biomarkers market because governments emphasized improving healthcare infrastructure , the proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, and the presence of a large pool of patients. The region held a significant share of the digital biomarker market because of North America's high penetration of smartphones and wearable devices. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, which, in turn, encourages consumers to monitor their vital signs for a better understanding of their current and future health conditions.





Key Highlights

The global digital biomarkers market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 27.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.20% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on application , the global digital biomarkers market is divided into sleep and movement, cardiovascular, mood and behavior, pain management, neurodegenerative disorders, and respiratory conditions. The cardiovascular segment is dominating the market.

, the global digital biomarkers market is divided into sleep and movement, cardiovascular, mood and behavior, pain management, neurodegenerative disorders, and respiratory conditions. The cardiovascular segment is dominating the market. Based on end-user , the global digital biomarkers market is bifurcated into biopharmaceutical companies, payers, and providers. Biopharmaceutical companies are dominating the end-user market.

, the global digital biomarkers market is bifurcated into biopharmaceutical companies, payers, and providers. Biopharmaceutical companies are dominating the end-user market. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the digital biomarkers market.





Competitive Analysis

Global Digital Biomarkers Market: Segmentation

By Application

Sleep and Movement

Cardiovascular

Mood and Behavior

Pain Management

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Respiratory Conditions

By End-User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Payers

Providers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

February 2022 - ActiGraph Announces Significant Technology Upgrades for Clinical Trials. ActiGraph, a leading technology partner for clinical trials and academic research, has introduced significant upgrades and enhancements to its remote monitoring ecosystem for the real world. The CPIW 2.0 is a purpose-built wearable for continuously tracking real-world movement and sleep behaviors in clinical trial participants. Its design, durability, and onboard temperature sensor have been enhanced.

- ActiGraph Announces Significant Technology Upgrades for Clinical Trials. ActiGraph, a leading technology partner for clinical trials and academic research, has introduced significant upgrades and enhancements to its remote monitoring ecosystem for the real world. The CPIW 2.0 is a purpose-built wearable for continuously tracking real-world movement and sleep behaviors in clinical trial participants. Its design, durability, and onboard temperature sensor have been enhanced. March 2022 - ActiGraph Joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance. ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled scientific solutions for clinical trials and academic research, has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA).

- ActiGraph Joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance. ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled scientific solutions for clinical trials and academic research, has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA). May 2022- Akili Integrated First-of-its-Kind Prescription Video Game Treatment with the Virtual World Through Partnership with Roblox. Akili Interactive ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform connecting millions of people through shared experiences, have announced a partnership that connects patients' medical treatments to their preferred virtual worlds.





