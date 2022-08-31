PIXXTASY, the NFT Project Battling Drug Addiction, Pledges $1M

London, UK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is PIXXTASY?

PIXXTASY is the brainchild of Zoltán, who became a proponent of drug prohibition after overcoming several challenges during a two-year drug addiction period.

Egri created PIXXTASY to inform, educate, and support drug users and drug treatment programs by non-profit organizations (NGOs) through selling NFT and cryptocurrency.

In the past, treatment facilities and NGOs found it challenging to establish a significant internet presence. PIXXTASY will connect with these facilities and NGOs that support drug addicts' recovery as it is a long, arduous process.

The founder Zoltán fused “Pixel” and “Ecstasy” to create PIXXTASY, illustrating the utilization of pixels in digital material and displaying the possible bliss that drug addicts may come to admire. PIXXTASY also uses two catchphrases to emphasize its philosophy, “Don’t Use. Just Own it,” elegantly pasted on every corner of its website, pixxtasy.io.

The taglines promote drug use abstinence while holding NFTs.

The PIXXTASY founder outlined how every aspect of his life had prepared him to launch the first anti-drug NFT collection. “I’ve been through a lot,” Zoltán explains. He continued,

“I was an employee, a manager, a 5-minute star, a lover, a cheater, a rich person, a drug addict, and then I got clean. PIXXTASY was formed due to the combination of events from my life.”

PIXXTASY NFT Whitelist and Sale

PIXXTASY's NFT collection will go live two weeks from now, September 7, 2022, while its whitelist will open on Wednesday, August 31, for interested buyers.

Every NFT will be limited edition and hand-drawn by a skilled artist, making them more distinctive and sought-after. The artwork would resemble popular cultural symbols from today, like Hello Kitty, Bitcoin, Star Wars, and many more.

The aim is to raise more than $1 million globally, selling 399 limited editions NFTs this year. The team pledged to use the $1,000,000 generated to support charities, 11 nonprofit organizations, and rehabilitation facilities worldwide.

Why is PIXXTASY Needed?

Modern social networking techniques have made it possible to go from in-person to online interactions, which has both beneficial and harmful effects, such as the emergence of an anonymous black market for drugs and other products.

One of PIXXTASY's goals is to emphasize the potential adverse effects of drug usage, like smoking and other life-destroying vices, making it less enticing and highlighting the possible consequences of substance use.

Ultimately, PIXXSTASY is pioneering a new way to reduce the scourge of addiction. Blockchain technology promises to improve the ease of charitable giving and raise the large sums of money needed to tackle the problem.

