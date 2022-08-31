Muziqq Selects Frontera Group, Inc., and Intellimedia Networks as Technology Partners

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera” or “the Company”), today announced that Muziqq, Inc. (“Muziqq”) has selected the Company’s intellectual property as a base for Muziqq’s new music platform that will power a new chapter in the business of music production. Muziqq will be utilizing Frontera’s IP that was recently acquired from Intellimedia Networks, Inc. in order to speed up the realization of this new model which they believe will transform the music industry.

“We are excited about what we will accomplish in this partnership as we aim to create a reimagining of the music industry to the benefit of artists and fans worldwide. We believe the selection of Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks as our technology partners is critical to our success. Several announcements in the next few months will clarify how Muziqq intends to revolutionize music and its positive impact on artists and fans. Muziqq will spearhead the next evolution of music,” said Muziqq CEO Clifford Lerebours.

“This is the realization of our acquisition of Intellimedia’s IP earlier this year. We believe our intellectual property enables the rapid development and deployment of various business models, especially entertainment, media, and training verticals. The music world is about to undergo another fundamental change with the new Muziqq platform, and we are looking forward to being a critical component,” said Andrew De Luna, Interim Chief Executive Officer of FRTG.

“We have a strategy to acquire and invest in companies that we believe will be the next wave of new technologies with a keen focus on applications that markets require and are ready to buy. Muziqq is the perfect example of our goal,” said Mann Yam, Chairman of the Board of FRTG. “We will now work to discover and power recurring revenue models across several markets”.

About Frontera Group

Frontera Group is a technology-driven company that seeks to strategically acquire intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in both the technology and human capital markets. It is developing a four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy which is intended to provide increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries that possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. In addition, the Company is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera's website at www.frtgtech.com

About Intellimedia Networks

Intellimedia Networks is a U.S. and India-based technology company that designs and deploys cloud platforms and applications that create immersive experiences. Intellimedia’s award-winning products utilize AR, VR, and AI to enhance media, training, education, virtual event broadcasting, real estate, and other applications. For further information, please visit Intellimedia Networks’ website at www.intellimedianetworks.com

About Muziqq, Inc.

Muziqq is a U.S. based technology company that provides a new platform that is intended to benefit artists and fans across the world. Muziqq is led by an experienced team that includes a cross section of artists, producers, managers, publishers, technologists and social media influencers that are set to bring about another evolution of music. For further information, please visit Muziqq’s website at www.muziqq.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Frontera Group Contact

Andrew De Luna

Interim Chief Executive Officer

adl@frtgtech.com