Spright Partners with StrixDrones to Initiate First Commercial Drone Delivery Mailbox System Worldwide

Gilbert, AZ, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spright, the drone solution division of Air Methods Corporation, responsible for building the only bi-directional, drone-based, healthcare-specific delivery network across the United States and beyond, today announced their partnership with StrixDrones, an Israeli-based pioneering technology company and industry leader in the future of drone delivery and drone docking stations, to include the Strix DroneDrop mailbox as a key component of Spright’s US drone delivery operations. The installment of the initial Strix DroneDrop mailbox was completed recently at Spright’s facility in Pendleton, Oregon.

“We are excited to further refine the infrastructure of our medically-focused drone delivery network that will revolutionize how medical products, patient specimens, and other vital supplies are moved between healthcare facilities,” said Spright’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Business Justin Steinke. “A more efficient and green transport model will elevate patient care through wider, faster and more reliable access to vital healthcare resources. The Nest provides customers with added level of convenience, safety, and project scalability.”

The first autonomous and universal commercial drone delivery mailbox in the world, the Strix DroneDrop enables drones of any kind (drone agnostic), including eVTOL, to deliver and retrieve packages in a secure manner, through stations with sealed compartments. The mailbox can accommodate multiple packages simultaneously, while also recharging aircraft batteries, downloading flight data, and monitoring local weather conditions. The smart system design can connect and communicate with any drone command-and-control software, and the modular landing pad has centering X/Y arms and elevators that move the package up or down inside the unit as needed. Also featuring a custom, downloadable app and camera security, DroneDrop is user-friendly, safe, and convenient for consumers, while enabling more cost-effective, productive, and profitable drone operations.

“I am very pleased with the recent deployment and installation of the first unit, and we stand behind the efficiency and reliability of DroneDrop. I am confident it’s going to revolutionize the commercial drone delivery industry and make drone fleets more cost-effective, productive, and profitable for our clients,” said Niv Aharoni, co-founder and CEO of StrixDrones.

Spright’s initial purchase of 10 custom units, which will be marketed to Spright customers as the Nest, will be installed in various locations to facilitate customer missions and support new projects. StrixDrones will manage the installation and technical training.

Spright, along with StrixDrones, is a booth exhibitor at the Commercial UAV Expo at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV from September 6-8. Spright (booth #219) will showcase the Strix mailbox, and StrixDrones (booth #347) will be demonstrating its other product, DroneDock, revolutionizing the future of drone docking stations.

ABOUT SPRIGHT

Spright is the drone division of Air Methods, created to help solve for many of the toughest challenges facing communities across North America. This innovative, drone-based solution leverages emerging aeronautical technology to create operational solutions that can be implemented locally. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, Spright as a stand-alone Part 135 Operator with a leadership team that touts more than 70 years of aviation operational experience.

ABOUT STRIXDRONES

Founded in 2019, StrixDrones is an Israeli-based company and an industry leader in the future of drone delivery and drone docking technology, servicing both the commercial and defense sectors internationally. With a manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio, StrixDrones is the first in the world to produce a universal, fully autonomous drone docking station and a drone delivery mailbox system. Designed to integrate and work together or separately, the customizable products make drone fleets more productive, cost-effective, and profitable. For more information: Digital Press Kit.