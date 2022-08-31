Associa HRW Sponsors National Night Out Event

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa HRW (HRW) a leading provider of community management services throughout North Carolina, recently partnered with the Abbington Ridge Community Association to host a community-wide safety event in conjunction with the 2022 National Night Out (NNO). HRW and association board members organized the event to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. Approximately 70 residents attended the event, which featured a bounce house, beverages, hot dogs, and cake. The Raleigh police department also attended, bringing with them a police car and K-9 officer.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa and HRW work closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. On October 4, Associa-managed communities will sponsor 36 NNO events as part of Texas’ NNO. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“Familiarity with one’s neighbors and a strong sense of safety awareness are key pillars of a vibrant and successful community,” said Keith Marine, Associa HRW branch president. “By organizing and staging community safety events in coordination with National Night Out, we are helping our community partners maximize both the livability and value of their respective communities.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa