Frozen Ready Meals Market to Witness Impressive Expansion by 2029, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Revenue Growth, Size, Share and Future Trends

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global frozen ready meals market will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Industry Overview:-

Various companies are making strategic decisions, such as launching innovative frozen-ready meal foods and acquiring other companies to improve their market share. As a result, the global frozen-ready meals market is growing rapidly. The rising consumption of frozen chicken, beef, and seafood will open new opportunities for the global market. In contrast, competition among market players may challenge the market's growth.

Frozen Ready Meals market is growing faster, owing to the busy lifestyles of consumers. The growing number of individuals altering their eating habits and embracing a balanced nutritional diet and active lifestyle is a major element driving the growth of the frozen-ready meals industry. People worldwide have hectic lifestyles and thus prefer ready meals to save energy and time, which benefits the market's growth. However, high prices of frozen ready meals may hamper the market's growth.

Vendor Landscape:-

The frozen ready meals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the frozen ready meals market include

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Al Kabeer Group ME

AMERICANA GROUP Inc.

Boston Market Corp.

BRF SA

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Caulipower LLC

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Opportunities

An increasing number of initiatives taken by amino acid manufacturers

An increase in the number of initiatives taken by the manufacturers for frozen ready meals, such as product launches, expansion, raised funding, and others, will create a great opportunity for the growth of the global frozen ready meals market. The demand for frozen ready meals is increasing among consumers owing to the hectic schedule, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for ready-to-eat food products to save time for cooking. Consumers' increasing demand for frozen ready meals enables manufacturers to launch new products in the market, expand their manufacturing facility and raise investments to manufacture different frozen ready meals products for varied end-users.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Frozen Ready Meals Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Scope

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Types

Frozen Snacks

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Ice Cream

Frozen Seafood Products

Frozen Chicken Products

Frozen Yoghurt

Frozen Dairy Products

Frozen Pasta

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Vegetarian Meals

Frozen Sorbet and Sherbet

Frozen Cakes

Frozen Wraps & Rolls

Frozen Custard

Frozen Soup

Frozen Quinoa Food Mixes

Frozen Rice Mixes

Others

Category

Organic

Conventional

Technology

Flash-Freezing/ Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Belt Freezing

High Pressure-Assisted Freezing

Others

End-User

Household/Retail Sector

Food Service Sector

Packaging Technique

Frozen Ready Meals Packaging

Freezing Technique & Equipment

Distribution Channel

Store Based Retailers

Non-Store Retailers

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Nomad Foods launched open innovation portal that invites partners to share innovative solutions. The new portal launch helped the company increase the scalability of frozen mussels and other bivalve products

In July 2020, Tyson Foods introduced a new line of chicken products under the Tyson brand in the Globalan Foodservice industry, which includes restaurants, cafeterias, and caterers. This helped the company in increasing its revenue from the food service industry

Some new developments that have taken place in these markets include:

A rise in convenience patterns, as well as a simultaneous increase in need for customised meal options, has resulted in strong desire for frozen packed meals.

The frozen Ready Meals industry is perceived as a yet another shop for consumers on the go, with everything from frozen desserts to appetisers and meals available.

Frozen packaged food manufacturers are now incorporating nutrient advantages alongside taste to appeal to a broader clientele seeking health and flavour.

Restraints/Challenges

Presence of fats in frozen ready meals

Trans fats, which have been linked to heart disease and blocked arteries, are found in packaged or frozen foods. This lipid raises bad cholesterol (LDL) while decreasing good cholesterol (HDL) (HDL). All of this adds to heart disease. Such foods are also heavy in sodium, which can boost cholesterol levels in the body. Also, Frozen foods are incredibly heavy in fat. These foods have an almost double fat-to-carbohydrate-to-protein ratio, which explains why they are high in calories restraining the demand for frozen food among health-conscious consumers.

Furthermore, frozen meals have a large salt level, so that they might raise blood pressure. Excess salt consumption also raises the risk of various medical disorders such as stroke and heart disease. As more people are becoming more aware of these effects of frozen food, the more they prefer fresh food over frozen food, hindering the market growth of frozen ready meals.

Thus, as mentioned above, the presence of excess and unhealthy fat in most frozen ready meals may act as a restraining factor for the global frozen ready meals market growth

