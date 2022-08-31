Demand for Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Size to Surpass USD 18.57 Trillion by 2026, Exhibit a CAGR of 18.70% | Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by FnF

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Business-to-Business E-commerce Market By Deployment Model (Intermediary-oriented, Supplier-oriented, Buyer-Oriented), By Application (Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others), and By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.35 Trillion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 18.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 18.57 Trillion by 2026.”

The report analyses the Business-to-Business E-commerce market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Business-to-Business E-commerce market.

What is Business-to-Business E-commerce? How big is the Business-to-Business E-commerce Industry?

Market Overview:

Business-to-business i.e. B2B is a sort of electronic commerce (E-commerce) in which products, services, or information are exchanged between businesses rather than between businesses and consumers (B2C). A Business-to-business (B2B) transaction occurs when the two businesses, such as online retailers and wholesalers, conduct business together. Every organization benefits in the same manner throughout most B2B business models, and they typically have similar negotiation leverage. B2B E-commerce can take many different shapes. Here's a rundown of some of the most common B2B E-commerce models.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Business-to-Business E-commerce market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 18.70% between 2021 and 2026.

In terms of revenue, the Business-to-Business E-commerce market size was worth around US$ 7.35 Trillion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 18.57 Trillion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

On the basis of region, the “North America, which will be followed by the Asia Pacific, is expected to rise rapidly over the projection period.

Competitive Players

The market is marked by fierce competition amongst the leading companies in the B2B e-commerce market. To maintain a competitive position in the market, these companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions as part of their growth strategy. In addition, market players are making significant modifications to their online business strategies to create better customer experiences for buyers and providers.

Some of the main players in the global Business-to-Business E-commerce market include:

Flipkart.com,

Amazon.com, Inc.,

ChinaAseanTrade.com,

DIYTrade.com,

eFlexfire LEDs,

Bay Inc.,

eworldtrade.com,

IndiaMARTInterMESH Ltd.,

KOMPASS,

Quill Lincolnshire, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

One of the principal reasons propelling the market's growth is population increase around the world. Additionally, rising internet penetration and the use of devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access e-commerce websites are boosting market growth. E-commerce allows businesses to conduct business without having to maintain a physical presence, saving money on infrastructure, communication, and overhead. The market is also being fueled by an increased preference for online shopping, particularly among women, as well as the growing influence of social media platforms on purchasing behaviors. Consumers can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience while viewing a large range of products at reasonable prices through online retail platforms. In addition, the emergence of private-label and direct-to-consumer business models is boosting the market's growth prospects. This allows businesses to collect and use consumer data to give customers customized products and experiences.

Brands should focus on optimizing internal procedures and increasing consumer experience, comfort, and ease of use as a result of booming online sales. Technology will play an increasingly important role in business-to-business transactions as it becomes smarter and more complex. Here are a few E-Commerce trends to look out for over the next 5 to 10 years.

B2B E-Commerce accomplishes more than simply allowing businesses to go online and sell their products to a bigger audience. It helps open doors to new markets, boost employee productivity, and encourage existing clients to buy more. B2B brands with E-Commerce skills are also more efficient, demand more from their suppliers, and use actual data to make business decisions that keep them competitive. Merchants can use B2B E-Commerce to automate document processing, agreements, and checkout processes for each customer. This ensures a consistent B2B customer experience while avoiding human errors that could lead to lost business.

The concept of B2B e-commerce allows suppliers and customers to be better managed. When you go digital, you can use business management software. This will offer you information about your consumers' shopping habits. Anyone can utilize this information to provide consumers with great, more customized purchase behavior. In essence, the idea is a win-win situation for both sides.

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market is highly fragmented on a global scale, with a mix of small, medium, and large organizations transferring their operations online. As a result of the epidemic, numerous businesses have turned to internet platforms as an alternative to meet customer demands. The COVID-19 epidemic is likely to continue to have an impact on how businesses operate in the long run, with most B2B vendors opting for online commerce as their preferred method of doing business.

Due to the rapid move from brick-and-mortar purchases to online retail platforms to limit the danger of coronavirus infection during human interaction, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in considerable development in the e-commerce business.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the e-commerce business in early 2020. Existing customers' behaviors have transformed significantly as a result of the shutdown in nations such as Germany, the United States, Spain, Italy, India, China, and Russia. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, online buying is preferred during this time.

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Business-to-Business E-commerce Market is segmented based on deployment type and application:

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into: the supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented and On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: home & kitchen, consumer electronics, industrial & science, healthcare, clothing, beauty & personal care, sports apparel, books & stationary, automotive, others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow substantially during the projection timeframe. The existence of major multinationals which including eBay Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., among several others, has established strong B2B marketing and sales channels in the regions. Furthermore, the contagion has prompted a variety of other businesses to embrace an online business strategy to acquire and serve a larger audience. B2B vendors on online marketplaces will benefit from the very same-day delivery and a much more comprehensive customer experience. Cloud technology advancements and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help improve customer experience even further, opening up new opportunities in the e-commerce market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Business-to-Business E-commerce industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Business-to-Business E-commerce Industry?

What segments does the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 7.35 Trillion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 18.57 Trillion CAGR Growth Rate 18.70% Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Flipkart.com, Amazon.com, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade.com, DIYTrade.com, eFlexfire LEDs, Bay Inc., eworldtrade.com, IndiaMARTInterMESH Ltd., KOMPASS, Quill Lincolnshire, Inc. Key Segments By Deployment Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Business-to-Business E-commerce market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type:

Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

By Application:

Home & Kitchen

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Science

Healthcare

Clothing

Beauty & Personal Care

Sports Apparels

Books & Stationary

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

