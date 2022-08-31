“Off the Bench with Thom Brennaman presented by UDF,” a new national sports talk show debuts on September 1, 10 a.m. to noon

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Off the Bench with Thom Brennaman presented by UDF,” a new national sports talk show hosted by Thom Brennaman will launch September 1, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.



The two-hour live streamed and on-demand show will be available on youtube.com/ChatterboxSports and on social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) @ThomBrennamanTV.

The show, which will have a focus on the Cincinnati Bengals, University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and the Cincinnati Reds, will also include insights from professional athletes and coaches including NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and Legendary Sports Broadcaster Bob Costas. Super Bowl Winning Coach Brian Billick will provide NFL commentary every Friday and Broadcast Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, Bengals Legend and Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, Sports Columnist Paul Daugherty and Cincinnati Reds Legend Tracy Jones will join the show as guests.

Brennaman has named former WLWT-TV sports anchor Brandon Saho and Chatterbox’s Co-Director of Content Production Casey McCollister as his producers. Sponsors of the show include: UDF, Cintas, Encore Technologies and Genesis of Montgomery.

Chatterbox Sports Continues Growth Spurt with New Programming

Chatterbox Sports, founded by Trace Fowler, continues to grow its live stream options with the addition of “Off the Bench with Thom Brennaman.” On September 10, Chatterbox will introduce the Bearcat Bash on Short Vine hosted by Mo Egger and UC Legend Tony Pike and continue every UC football home game day. During 2020-21 season, Chatterbox aired 568 live broadcasts of high school football and sports content resulting in more than 300,000 views.

Brandon Saho to Launch “The Mental Game” podcast

Saho is launching "The Mental Game" podcast on Chatterbox Sports this November. This podcast will be a mental health project with athletes, musicians, and entertainers to open up the conversation about depression and mental health. Saho's guests will include Bengals and Reds players, along with professional athletes, musicians, comedians, and entertainers. This will be the first major podcast focused solely on mental health for athletes and entertainers to directly help their fans and ultimately save lives.

Thom Brennaman Bio

Brennaman was at FOX Sports for more than 25 years, serving as a FOX NFL play-by-play announcer. When he joined FOX Sports in 1994, Brennaman first teamed with former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro offensive lineman Anthony Muñoz to form one of FOX Sports’ six original NFL broadcast teams. Regarded as one of baseball’s top play-by-play broadcasters, Brennaman called MLB on FOX games from 1996 to 2014 and also served as play-by-play announcer for the Emmy Award-winning FOX SATURDAY BASEBALL GAME OF THE WEEK. For years, Brennaman called Reds games on WLW-AM, the Cincinnati Reds’ flagship radio network, alongside his father, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, as well as television games on FSN Ohio. He left the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19cfed6d-84bb-4d1e-92ad-7f8599bce9da