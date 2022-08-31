With 27% CAGR, Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Size Worth USD 4820 Billion by 2026 | Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market By Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others), By Offering (In-House Brands and Assorted Brands), and By End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 780 Billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 27% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4,820 Billion by 2026.”

The report analyses the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market.

What is Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce? How big is the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Industry?

Market Overview:

Cross-border e-commerce is international online trade. It involves purchasing and selling products through online shops across international as well as national borders. The trade is between a business or retailer or brand and customer. There are several categories of cross-border e-commerce such as entertainment & education, apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishing, personal care & beauty, healthcare & nutrition, footwear, and food & beverage. The payment method for cross-border e-commerce involves digital wallets, credit/debit cards, and internet banking. Cross-border e-commerce is utilized by adults, teenagers/millennials, or senior citizens.

Market Dynamics:

Globalization has enhanced the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services as well as products through rapid and widespread diffusion of technology. This is has been driving the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market. In addition, advanced e-commerce technologies subtract marketing costs as well as administration expenditures. This enables companies to reach dispersed markets. This has propelled the target market as well. However, customer data belongs to the marketplace which may prove as a restraining factor over the forecast period. Nevertheless, fast-paced internet technologies are extending the international business market. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 27% between 2020 and 2026.

The Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market size was worth around US$ 780 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4,820 Billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on payment method, the digital wallets segment is predicted to hold the highest share as this payment method is utilized most.

Based on end-user, the adult's segment is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the utilization of cross-border B2C e-commerce mostly by adults.

On the basis of region, the Europe is expected to be the dominating over the forecast timeframe.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of category, the cross-border B2C e-commerce market includes entertainment & education, apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishing, personal care & beauty, healthcare & nutrition, footwear, food & beverage, and others. The apparel & accessories are likely to hold the highest market share over the forecast period due to the maximum usage of cross-border B2C e-commerce in terms of apparel & accessories.

By payment method, the market includes digital wallets, credit/debit cards, internet banking, and others. The digital wallets category is predicted to hold the highest share as this payment method is utilized most.

By offering, the market includes in-house brands and assorted brands. The assorted brand's category is likely to hold the largest market share as these brands hold maximum demand.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into adults, teenagers/millennials, senior citizens, and others. The adult's segment is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the utilization of cross-border B2C e-commerce mostly by adults.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the target market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period due to the increasing number of online buyers. The United Kingdom is projected to make prominent contributions to the target market in Europe over the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 780 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 4,820 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 27% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Key Market Players AirBridgeCargo Airlines, eBay,AliExpress.com, ASOS, ACES, BigCommerce, Jagged Peak, Amazon.com, Pitney Bowes, Tmall, Eunimart Multichannel, JD.com, Vipshop, and Zalando Key Segment By Category, Payment Method, Offering, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market include:

AirBridgeCargo Airlines

eBay,AliExpress.com

ASOS

ACES

BigCommerce

Jagged Peak

Amazon.com

Pitney Bowes

Tmall

Eunimart Multichannel

JD.com

Vipshop

Zalando

The global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Entertainment & Education

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Furnishing

Personal Care & Beauty

Healthcare & Nutrition

Footwear

Food &Beverage

Others

By Payment Method

Digital Wallets

Credit/Debit Cards

Internet Banking

Others

By Offering

In-House Brands

Assorted Brands

By End-User

Adults

Teenagers/Millennial

Senior Citizens

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



