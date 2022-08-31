APCO Holdings Partners with AFIP to Bring Compliance Certification Program to RV Dealers

NORCROSS, GA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC’s EasyCare brand, a leading provider of F&I products for recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships in the U.S., is partnering with the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) to offer certification courses designed to give RV dealership professionals the knowledge to maintain complex compliance requirements during purchase transactions. EasyCare’s training team is certified to present the AFIP certification course to F&I managers, sales managers and other dealership staff.

“RV dealers are facing increased regulatory scrutiny, just as we are seeing in automotive, making it all the more critical that dealerships start training personnel,” said Jeremiah Shelton, VP of Training and Development at APCO Holdings, LLC. “AFIP is the only non-profit training organization that offers a comprehensive program designed to keep dealerships protected from large fines and reputational damage.”

EasyCare’s first RV AFIP Certification course will be offered September 26-27 in Philadelphia, PA. Topics covered in the two-day class range from the FTC Safeguards Rule, Truth in Lending Act, Credit Practices Rule, Equal Credit Opportunity Act to the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, Dodd Frank Act and Do-Not-Contact Rules. Attendees will take a proctored exam at the conclusion of the course to become AFIP certified—a professional designation that they can add after their name to demonstrate their knowledge.

“Compliance has traditionally been viewed as a responsibility of the F&I manager, but the scope of today’s regulations impact nearly every role in the dealership,” said Erica Cooper, MPFS, Senior Manager of Training Operations, APCO Holdings, LLC. “As a result, we have been seeing more dealership principals, sales, legal and marketing personnel attend our courses. AFIP is the only compliance resource that delivers all of the information that dealers need to know to keep their RV dealerships protected while building customer trust and transparency into the purchase process.”

Founded in 1989, AFIP is the nonprofit, non-aligned sanctioning body for in-store sales and financial services personnel in the United States. The organization created the AFIP certification curriculum to focus on federal and state laws that govern in-dealership financial services. AFIP Certification can also be used as proof of knowledge of F&I law and ethics to help settle employee disputes, and serves as the cornerstone for a dealership compliance management system (CMS).

For more information, visit https://easycare.com/dealers/afip/

About EasyCare

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About AFIP

AFIP provides recurrent state and federal regulation certification education for independent and franchised dealer personnel. AFIP also certifies select funding source and aftermarket product provider field operatives, as well as independent general agents. Its certification track is implemented by live instruction and affirmed by independently proctored testing. Certification is revoked for those who violate the AFIP code of ethics. For more information, visit afip.com.