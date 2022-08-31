Blockify Announces New Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Nassau, Bahamas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blockify Inc, an emerging Web3 technology company developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi, has announced Marcos Kraemer as the new Chief Legal Officer. Kraemer will lead Blockify through the rapidly evolving compliance and regulatory digital asset environment.

“This is an exciting time to join Blockify – the legal landscape around digital assets is progressing, and Blockify has proven its commitment to promoting effective regulation that supports further innovation,” said Marcos Kraemer, Chief Legal Officer at Blockify. “I look forward to joining the executive team and helping Blockify continue to build the most trusted, transparent and secure Web3 platform.”

Marcos Kraemer is a seasoned legal advisor with over 15 years of experience as Manager Partner at a law firm in the Republic of Panama. With an MBA and an LLM, he is an active member in several professional organizations, speaker in international events, and is a valued board director in different companies in Latin America, USA and the Caribbean, mostly related to crypto, escrow and fiduciary services.

“As Blockify positions itself for continued growth, Kraemer brings a strong reputation and deep subject matter expertise. We are pleased to welcome Kraemer to the team. I'm confident in his ability to help scale the business in a rapidly changing digital asset environment,” said Lorne Gorber, Chief Executive Officer at Blockify Inc.

Blockify continues building an experience and expert led executive team as it looks to launch the platform. The appointment of Kraemer bolsters the company’s legal and regulatory credentials and reinforces its commitment to building an intuitive Web3 platform.

Blockify’s success has been built by a team of industry veterans with extensive experience leading activities across capital markets, FinTech, exchange technology, options, FX, and engineering. In this new growth phase, Blockify has established additional senior roles to help further its mission: to unlock the value of Web3.





About Blockify

Blockify is a project that enables anyone, anywhere in the world to access a suite of new products and services built on the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3. By combining a simple, user-centered design with a powerful tech stack that aggregates data and information from our web3 verification portal, Blockify offers users a single point of entry for managing their digital assets and interacting with Web3.

Blockify was founded in 2021 with the mission to empower more people around the world with efficient, permission-less, and transparent services.

