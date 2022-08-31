Liteye Systems Announces New Product: Multi-Domain Explore (MDX)

Centennial, CO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — (August 31, 2022)- Liteye Systems, Inc. a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), launches its newest product within the Liteye SHIELD Defense & C-UAS Solutions product line today, the Multi-Mission Explorer (MDX).

The MDX is a man-portable, multi-domain sensor package that employs 3D radar technology combined with HD EO/IR and cooled MWIR sensors to provide unmatched air and ground surveillance, target acquisition, and tracking for its tactical size and weight. The full MDX system capability offers RF surveillance and detection, 3D radars, HD EO/IR optical surveillance, target tracking, a laser target designation capability, and omnidirectional and/or directional Electronic Attack in a small, man-portable, or platform-integrated package that can be remotely operated and controlled by a single operator.

“The MDX has multiple variations as a modular small-form-factor,” said Ryan Hurt, VP of Business Development. “The system is uniquely configurable for an integrated solution, for rapid, agile on-the-move capability for the warfighter.”

The MDX platform has direct applications in fly-away security, force protection, expeditionary base defense, port and shoreline security, border security, and various inside and outside-the-wire mission applications.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) systems, manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

Attachments