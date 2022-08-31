Allsup Supports “Walk To End Lupus Now 2022” with LFA Heartland Chapter On Saturday, Sept. 10

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is proud to be sponsoring the “Walk To End Lupus Now 2022-St. Louis” scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park by the Lupus Foundation of America Heartland Chapter.

Starting at 9 a.m., this in-person event celebrating the theme United – Together – Powerful brings together people in the St. Louis metro area to support lupus awareness and research, raise funds and recognize those who suffer from this devastating disease.

Allsup has supported the work of the foundation in recent years toward goals including to heighten awareness and build an active community of volunteers, people living with lupus, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers and donors.

An estimated 16,000 new cases of lupus are diagnosed each year, according to the foundation. Currently, the debilitating autoimmune disease affects approximately 1.5 million Americans. Difficult to diagnose and treat, lupus can affect any organ in the body and cause a range of serious health effects making it impossible for people to continue working.

For more than 38 years, Allsup has helped thousands of individuals with lupus successfully receive their Social Security Disability Insurance Benefits (SSDI), including monthly income and access to Medicare coverage. SSDI is a federal disability insurance program for U.S. workers and earned with their FICA payroll taxes. More than 156 million Americans are insured for SSDI.

To register for the walk, learn more or to make a donation, visit Walk to End Lupus Now 2022 - St. Louis - Lupus Foundation of America.

ABOUT THE LUPUS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter at lupus.org/heartland.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.