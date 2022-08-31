Asure Expands and Streamlines 401(k) Plan Options for Small Employers with 80+ Provider Integrations and New Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced its payroll systems now feature direct integration with more than 80 401(k) providers.



The time and expense required to maintain traditional options for providing employer-sponsored 401(k) plans have been a longtime barrier to entry for smaller employers. Asure is actively removing that barrier by making 401(k) plan delivery easier and more accessible for organizations with limited resources. Asure’s established integrations enable employers to sync their Asure payroll system and their 401(k) data to streamline enrollment, eliminate dual entry, and remain compliant.

“In today’s job market, prospective employees have high expectations, even from smaller organizations. Making it easy to offer 401(k) options for retirement savings is just one way that Asure is empowering our customers to be more competitive, while also removing administrative burdens,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure.

In addition to offering streamlined connections to their customers’ established 401(k) providers, Asure has partnered with Human Interest, a 401(k) provider focused on delivering affordable plans to small and mid-sized businesses.

“Like Asure, the team at Human Interest believes that businesses of any size should have the ability to provide retirement saving plans for their employees,” said Mike Vannoy, Vice President of Marketing for Asure. “We’re pleased to join forces with Human Interest, providing 360-degree integration between our payroll solutions and their flexible, cost-effective 401(k) plans. Together, we’re equipping small businesses to level the playing field as they compete in the war for talent.”

The 401(k) integrations are made possible as a result of Asure’s API-first development strategy, which is designed to accelerate connections between Asure’s portfolio of HCM technologies and related services, enabling its small and mid-sized customers to have access to best-in-class innovations for the Payroll & HR industry. A complete list of Asure’s integrations to 401(k) providers and other industry solutions can be found on the Asure Integrations Marketplace at https://www.marketplace.asuresoftware.com.