Experts to Examine Whether Gaming is Growing Responsibly at East Coast Gaming Congress, September 21 - 23

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gaming industry is growing, but is it growing responsibly? As new technologies and new gaming verticals emerge, is the most vulnerable population being protected? Responsible-gaming experts will address this critical issue at the East Coast Gaming Congress, September 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Sports betting, ilottery and igaming are high-growth segments of the industry. The “Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?” panel will discuss whether legislators, regulators and operators are ensuring that responsible-gaming programs have the necessary resources to keep pace with the rise in the number of gamblers and their increasing expenditures. What technology is – or should be – available to help both programs and gamblers? Are research projects adequately assessing the behaviors associated with the new generation of gaming?

Marlene Warner, Principal, Spectrum Safer Gaming Advisors, Executive Director, Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, will moderate the panel, which includes the following experts:

• Shawn Fluharty, Minority Whip, West Virginia House of Delegates; Vice President, National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

• Elizabeth Lanza, Director, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

• Lia Nower, Director, Center for Gambling Studies, Rutgers University

• Richard L. Taylor, Jr., Responsible Gambling Program Manager, BetMGM

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on September 21. There also will be three keynote addresses during the conference and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.

Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry, including:

• Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?

• Analyze This

• Gaming Revenues Going Up in Smoke?

• The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …

• State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace

• Whither Igaming?

• Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

East Coast Gaming Congress will provide attendees with valuable insight and education by those most knowledgeable about this evolving industry, as well as outstanding opportunities for networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

For additional conference or sponsorship information visit http://www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

