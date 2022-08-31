The Health Benefit of Feeding 20% Raw Pet Food

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start your puppies off on the right paw by feeding them raw. When it comes to time spent with your pet, a little longer means a lot. Every moment with your pet means something, and as pet parents, it’s about getting more of those moments. Get more of those healthy moments by feeding your pet a diet that’s 20% raw or more.

A raw diet for pets is typically a high protein, low carbohydrate, minimally processed diet that consists of raw meat and organs, and a mix of veggies, fruits, and other wholesome ingredients. Some pet parents craft their own raw diets, which isn't recommended due to pathogen risk and potential nutritional imbalances. A safer, easier option is choosing a complete & balanced, commercial raw diet like Instinct Raw.

Research has shown that incorporating raw food in a puppy’s meal can reduce their risk of developing common health conditions, such as environmental allergies. The University of Helsinki’s DogRisk independent research program reports that feeding as little as 20% raw food as a puppy enhances your pet’s life. More than 4,000 dogs of various breeds and ages were studied to compare how diet impacts puppies’ health and wellbeing when they grow up. Results showed that puppies fed dry kibble are nearly twice as likely to have environmental allergies as adults than puppies fed a raw diet. Raw food is different from kibble in so many ways – it is nutritionally more complex, higher in antioxidants, contains no cooking toxins, and often contains friendly bacteria. All of this properly "educates" the developing immune system. By incorporating even 20% raw in your dog’s diet, you’re helping set them up for success.

Instinct Raw pet food is made with real meat, organs, vegetables, fruits, and other recognizable ingredients. This is a step up from many other pet foods, which are often made with processed, lower quality ingredients like by-product meals, fillers, artificial colors, and preservatives.

While you can feed a 100% raw diet like Instinct Raw Frozen Meals, there are also partial raw options made of kibble + freeze-dried raw. Instinct Raw Longevity 20% Freeze-Dried Raw Meal Blends are a great option. These recipes contain more raw food per bowl than any other raw+kibble product – giving your pets proven health benefits, backed by science. Every Raw Longevity Meal Blend recipe supports heart, immune, gut and skin & coat health. Raw Longevity Meal Blends are an easy route toward feeding a 20% raw diet. Pet nutrition scientists, with input from a Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist®, formulated these recipes to make it easy for pet parents to feed raw nutrition.

“We are proud of Instinct Raw Longevity, our most advanced formulas,” says Susan G. Wynn, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), Sr. Director of Scientific Affairs at Instinct with 30 years of experience as a veterinarian in practice. “Instinct Raw Longevity supports long, healthy lives and includes customized recipes for puppies, kittens, adults, and adults 7+ to match their nutritional needs at every life stage.”

To learn about the University of Helsinki’s DogRisk study, other raw pet food benefits, or to learn about Instinct Raw Longevity, visit instinctpetfood.com. Because when it comes to your pet, a little longer means a lot™.

About Instinct

Instinct® Pet Food is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with raw pet food manufacturing facilities in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since it was founded in 2002, their mission has been to transform the lives of pets with raw nutrition. Food is one of the most important choices pet parents can make for their pets. Unlike other pet foods that use processed, complicated ingredients, Instinct’s raw diets are made with real meat, fruit, and vegetables. Their frozen and freeze-dried raw recipes use High-Pressure Processing (HPP) to ensure they are free from pathogens, meeting the highest food quality and safety standards. Instinct is the only raw pet food company in North America to achieve an “Excellent” Safe Quality Food (SQF) Food Safety rating and an SQF Quality certification, instilling a high degree of trust in their raw recipes and procedures.

Feeding raw food can have a noticeable change in a pet’s digestion, overall energy level, skin, and coat health. It can also help pets with food sensitivities and increase mealtime excitement – even from the pickiest of eaters. A healthier and happier life can start with simple changes to your pet’s diet – and The Choice is Raw™.

To learn more about Instinct, visit instinctpetfood.com.

