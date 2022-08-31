Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the second quarter and for the year to date period ended July 30, 2022.



For the second quarter ended July 30, 2022:

Net sales increased by 3.5% to $668.9 million from $646.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021; comparable sales decreased by 5.8% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company opened 27 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,252 stores in 40 states. This represents an increase in stores of 11.7% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $56.0 million compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate was 26.3% compared to 23.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $41.3 million compared to $64.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted income per common share was $0.74 compared to $1.15 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The second quarter of fiscal 2021 included a $0.01 benefit from share-based accounting.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, stated, “We delivered earnings per share within our guidance range despite lower than expected sales, which we believe were largely driven by the impact of accelerated inflation on our customers’ purchasing behavior during the quarter. We have revised our guidance for the year to reflect our year-to-date performance and updated second half outlook.”

Mr. Anderson added, “We remain focused on our long-term opportunities and Triple-Double goals, including opening 1,000 new stores over the next several years and converting the majority of our chain to the Five Beyond concept. New stores remain our growth driver and we are excited to open approximately 160 new stores this year while preparing to open a record 200-plus stores next year. We will continue to provide our customers an amazing shopping experience with fresh, new WOW products at extreme value, which we believe becomes even more important during the holidays.”

For the year to date period ended July 30, 2022:

Net sales increased by 5.2% to $1,308.5 million from $1,244.4 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2021; comparable sales decreased by 4.8% versus the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

The Company opened 62 new stores compared to 101 net new stores in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $98.3 million compared to $149.9 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 22.6% in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $74.1 million compared to $114.4 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

Diluted income per common share was $1.33 compared to $2.03 in the year to date period of fiscal 2021. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.02 in the year to date period of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.05 in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

The Company repurchased 247,132 shares in the year to date period of fiscal 2022 at a cost of approximately $40.0 million.



Third Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2022:

For the third quarter of Fiscal 2022:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $600 million to $619 million based on opening approximately 45 new stores and assuming an approximate 7% to 9% decrease in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $11 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.19 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the full year of Fiscal 2022:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion based on opening approximately 160 new stores and assuming an approximate 3% to 5% decrease in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $238 million to $255 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.26 to $4.56 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $235 million in fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 is scheduled for today, August 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 412-317-0088. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 8086739. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (including closures of our stores, adverse impacts on our sales and operations, future impairment charges and the risk of global recession, and the impact of government regulation), risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks (in addition to COVID-19), global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,200 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

215-207-2658

Christiane.Pelz@fivebelow.com

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 July 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,101 $ 64,973 $ 126,195 Short-term investment securities 117,315 277,141 286,929 Inventories 569,201 455,104 347,302 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 14,371 11,325 9,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,771 96,196 69,504 Total current assets 963,759 904,739 839,340 Property and equipment, net 842,002 777,497 677,183 Operating lease assets 1,267,316 1,151,395 1,086,386 Long-term investment securities — 37,717 1,104 Other assets 13,149 9,112 18,921 $ 3,086,226 $ 2,880,460 $ 2,622,934 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — $ — Accounts payable 266,114 196,461 167,704 Income taxes payable — 28,096 931 Accrued salaries and wages 19,983 53,539 41,654 Other accrued expenses 159,976 145,268 141,520 Operating lease liabilities 184,450 163,537 150,041 Total current liabilities 630,523 586,901 501,850 Other long-term liabilities 4,077 1,663 1,291 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,247,631 1,135,456 1,081,555 Deferred income taxes 41,414 36,156 35,778 Total liabilities 1,923,645 1,760,176 1,620,474 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 555 556 560 Additional paid-in capital 248,902 280,666 327,211 Retained earnings 913,124 839,062 674,689 Total shareholders’ equity 1,162,581 1,120,284 1,002,460 $ 3,086,226 $ 2,880,460 $ 2,622,934





FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 668,927 $ 646,554 $ 1,308,523 $ 1,244,377 Cost of goods sold 440,418 416,235 873,237 813,189 Gross profit 228,509 230,319 435,286 431,188 Selling, general and administrative expenses 172,498 144,151 336,946 281,333 Operating income 56,011 86,168 98,340 149,855 Interest income (expense) and other income (expense), net 95 (1,071 ) (142 ) (2,048 ) Income before income taxes 56,106 85,097 98,198 147,807 Income tax expense 14,762 20,256 24,136 33,370 Net income $ 41,344 $ 64,841 $ 74,062 $ 114,437 Basic income per common share $ 0.74 $ 1.16 $ 1.33 $ 2.04 Diluted income per common share $ 0.74 $ 1.15 $ 1.33 $ 2.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,498,471 56,007,970 55,572,425 55,989,399 Diluted shares 55,646,039 56,299,491 55,739,752 56,287,095





FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 74,062 $ 114,437 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,120 39,480 Share-based compensation expense 12,139 12,353 Deferred income tax expense 5,258 6,867 Other non-cash expenses 281 354 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (114,097 ) (66,035 ) Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable (3,046 ) (3,060 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,967 ) (9,050 ) Accounts payable 64,908 29,616 Income taxes payable (28,096 ) (1,094 ) Accrued salaries and wages (33,556 ) (1,791 ) Operating leases 17,167 10,743 Other accrued expenses 17,984 15,987 Net cash provided by operating activities 46,157 148,807 Investing activities: Purchases of investment securities and other investments (21,848 ) (251,447 ) Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities 219,391 100,842 Capital expenditures (109,710 ) (134,614 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 87,833 (285,219 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 464 443 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (40,007 ) — Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of restricted and performance-based restricted stock units 102 359 Common shares withheld for taxes (4,421 ) (6,978 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,862 ) (6,176 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 90,128 (142,588 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 64,973 268,783 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 155,101 $ 126,195



