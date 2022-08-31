Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, today announced that the Company is participating in the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York. Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services Spresso business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

