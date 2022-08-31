Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended July 30, 2022.

Q1 FY23 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $46.5 million, grew by 24% quarter over quarter

GAAP gross margin of 59.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 60.5%

GAAP operating expenses of $27.9 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $22.6 million

GAAP net loss of $0.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million

GAAP net loss per share of $0.00 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.03

Ending Cash Balance of $243.8 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022, Credo continued our strong execution, delivering revenue of $46.5 million, a 24% increase from $37.5 million last quarter. Our product revenue, which is a key indicator we track closely, was up 37% sequentially, showing the strong progress we’re making ramping our AEC products. We continue to be excited about our progress with current customers and prospective new customers. We are also encouraged by the prospects of our next generation solutions based on strong customer feedback and engagement. We remain focused on delivering strong results in fiscal 2023, and continue to expect to achieve at least $200 million in revenue, which would represent annual growth of more than 88%.”

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $48.5 million to $52.5 million, up 91% year over year at the midpoint

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.5%-60.5% and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0%-61.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $30.5 million to $32.5 million and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $23.5 million to $25.5 million

Conference Call

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, warrant contra revenue, asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses, or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services, technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8, 2022, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Revenue: Product sales $ 35,263 $ 25,298 $ 7,263 Product engineering services 824 1,113 1,319 IP license 10,380 11,115 1,030 IP license engineering services — — 1,112 Total revenue 46,467 37,526 10,724 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 17,525 13,646 4,357 Cost of product engineering services revenue 100 111 865 Cost of IP license revenue 1,179 — — Cost of IP license engineering services revenue — — 322 Total cost of revenue 18,804 13,757 5,544 Gross profit 27,663 23,769 5,180 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,683 15,461 9,693 Selling, general and administrative 11,198 11,507 7,117 Impairment charges — 3,134 — Total operating expenses 27,881 30,102 16,810 Operating loss (218 ) (6,333 ) (11,630 ) Other expense, net (220 ) (175 ) (45 ) Loss before income taxes (438 ) (6,508 ) (11,675 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (365 ) (1,153 ) 902 Net loss $ (73 ) $ (5,355 ) $ (12,577 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ — $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 145,077 144,501 68,409





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) July 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,783 $ 259,322 Accounts receivable 54,769 29,524 Inventories 37,031 27,337 Contract assets 6,027 10,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,383 5,923 Total current assets 345,993 332,177 Property and equipment, net 38,209 21,844 Right of use assets 16,226 16,954 Other non-current assets 5,222 4,714 Total assets $ 405,650 $ 375,689 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,186 $ 8,487 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,928 4,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,489 12,063 Deferred revenue 3,004 1,234 Total current liabilities 42,607 26,497 Non-current operating lease liabilities 14,290 14,809 Other non-current liabilities 6,848 220 Total liabilities 63,745 41,526 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 7 7 Additional paid in capital 432,473 424,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income (73 ) 23 Accumulated deficit (90,502 ) (90,429 ) Total shareholders' equity 341,905 334,163 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 405,650 $ 375,689









Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 27,663 $ 23,769 $ 5,180 Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 388 233 — Share-based compensation 304 40 87 Total reconciling items: 692 273 87 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 28,355 $ 24,042 $ 5,267 GAAP gross margin 59.5 % 63.3 % 48.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 60.5 % 63.7 % 49.1 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 27,881 $ 30,102 $ 16,810 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation (5,242 ) (5,328 ) (988 ) Impairment charges — (3,134 ) — Total reconciling items: (5,242 ) (8,462 ) (988 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 22,639 $ 21,640 $ 15,822 GAAP net loss $ (73 ) $ (5,355 ) $ (12,577 ) Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 388 233 — Share-based compensation 5,546 5,368 1,075 Impairment charges — 3,134 Pre-tax total reconciling items 5,934 8,735 1,075 Other income tax effects and adjustments (424 ) (611 ) (617 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 5,437 $ 2,769 $ (12,119 ) GAAP weighted average shares - basic 145,077 144,501 68,409 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 145,077 144,501 68,409 Non-GAAP adjustment 13,256 13,732 — Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 158,333 158,233 68,409 GAAP diluted net loss per share $ — $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ (0.18 )





