Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Change to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that Cigall Kadoch, Ph.D., a co-founder of the Company, has accepted her appointment as an Investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), effective on September 6, 2022. In accordance with HHMI’s rules, she has resigned from Foghorn’s Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2022. Dr. Kadoch has become Scientific Advisor to the Board and will continue to participate on Foghorn’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“I want to congratulate Cigall on her appointment to HHMI,” said Foghorn CEO Adrian Gottschalk. “Cigall’s work on the role of the chromatin regulatory system in disease has been an inspiration for Foghorn. Cigall’s appointment to HHMI is a testament to her leadership in the field. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Cigall in her new role as we advance our efforts to help patients.”

“I am excited to continue working with the Board and Company as Scientific Advisor to the Board,” said Dr. Kadoch. “Foghorn is a leader in understanding the chromatin regulatory system and has effectively translated insights from this biology into potential new therapeutic options. As a co-founder of the Company, I am very proud of the pipeline that has emerged and am excited for the future prospects of the Company.”

Douglas Cole, M.D., Flagship Pioneering Managing Partner, Foghorn Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, continued, “I want to thank Cigall for her significant contributions to Foghorn as a co-founder and founding Board member. We look forward to her continued engagement and support and wish her great success as she continues her scientific endeavors as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.”

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

