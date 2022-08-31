Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Remaining 2022 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows over the next several months:



Snap One Analyst and Investor Day

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, Expert Panel Discussion, Showroom Experience

Location: New York, NY

Announcement Press Release: Here

Webcast Link: Here

CEDIA Expo 2022

Date: Thursday-Saturday, September 29-October 1, 2022

Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit

Location: Dallas, TX

Information and Registration: Here

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date: Monday-Wednesday, December 5-7, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

4th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Format: Small Group Meetings, 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

19th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investors Conference

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com .

Contacts

Media:



Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Investors:



Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com