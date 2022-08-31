SomaLogic to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.



Roy Smythe, M.D, SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.somalogic.com/events-and-presentations.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. They have neither been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. SomaLogic operates a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

