Alien Bees Club: The first-ever cross-chain NFT collection

London, UK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alien Bees Club NFT collection is all set to launch its 7777 NFTs this month. It is the first-of-its-kind NFT project focusing on sustainability and cross-chain integration; for Cardano, Solana & Ethereum blockchains. Inspired by the 90s culture, this bee-themed collection cites the vibrant aesthetics as well as high utility.





This sustainability-centric project recognises the importance of the bees; bringing awareness to the vital role that the bees play in balancing the delicate ecosystem of the planet. Their initiative is collaborating with the finest apiculturists in Spain. Moreover, they are pledging to plant a tree for each NFT minted.

Enter The Metaverse of The Alien Bees

This project has a promising roadmap that leads to its own Metaverse. The team is highly focused on making it an incredible user experience. A custom Alien Bee Metaverse which is currently under construction is designed to offer interoperability.

Alien Bees Club’s Hive Pals collection, a subset of Alien Bees Club sold out in a matter of minutes. Minted in Eth, Cardano and Solana Chain, on 21st July to 23rd July 2022. The forthcoming mints not only work for the betterment of the planet but also provide great utility.

The Utilities Behind Alien Bees Club

The Alien Bees Club NFTs are packed with utility. If you grab an ABC NFT in the upcoming mint you will get the following nifty perks.



All ABC NFT holders will get Metaverse Land in the wonderful Alien Bee Metaverse.

Staking and Rewards

They will receive organic Honey from the Alien Bees Club's hive located in Spain.

Alien Bees Club is working on an animated series.

The Holders will have access to the www.polinate.io DAO & Community Wallet.

DAO & Community Wallet. The holders will also receive play-to-earn gaming assets every couple of months.



How do I mint the NFT’s?

Go to https://alienbees.club/ and click the ‘select chain’ button to connect your crypto wallet. The NFT mint will be conducted over a three day period. The first day will be open to connect Cardano user wallets, the second will be open to Solana user wallets and the third will open to Ethereum user wallets. The connection for all three chains will stay open for a short period of time.

Mint Dates:

Cardano: 19th Aug 2022 / 20th for UAE

Solana: 20th Aug 2022 / 21st for UAE

Ethereum: 21st Aug 2022 / 22nd for UAE



Mint Prices:

Cardano: 100 ADA

Solana: 1.3 Sol

Ethereum: 0.03 ETH

