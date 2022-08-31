Caldwell Exempted Village Schools Progressing with Facilities Improvement Project

Caldwell, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Exempted Village Schools (district) is progressing with a Facilities Improvement Project at both the High School and Elementary School. In May, the district kicked off the project with their partner, Veregy, to enhance the safety, comfort, and appearance of the buildings. The project includes various envelope repairs such as roof restoration, exterior masonry, and vestibule restoration, window replacements, drainage improvements, soffit/fascia replacements as well as gymnasium bleacher-to-bleacher flooring replacement.

One exciting component of the project is the replacement of the gym floor at the High School. The current floor lacks proper construction and is no longer in playable condition. The new floor will create an enhanced space for the district to host athletic events. It will also serve as a point of pride in the community as the floor will have a more modern appearance and be branded with the school logo and colors.

Another notable component of the project is the upcoming replacement of all front-facing and side-facing windows at both the High School and Elementary School. Currently, the windows throughout the buildings are outdated and require manual cranking to open. The new sliding windows to be installed this Fall will be aluminum, thermally sealed, and more efficient. Since the facilities are not yet equipped with central air conditioning, teachers and students will be able to more easily open windows for improved airflow, comfort, and safety.

In addition, as part of the project, the roof at the High School, which was built in 1960, recently received much-needed repairs to better protect against the elements. The scope at the High School also includes replacement of all gutters and downspouts, repairs to the foundation, and replacement of the existing fascia and soffits. These improvements will address challenges with drainage as well as improve the appearance of the facility.

The Elementary School will also receive enhancements to improve drainage, such as envelope repairs to the exterior of the gymnasium as well as replacement of all gutters and downspouts. In addition, the entrance vestibule will be repaired and sealed with insulated metal panels to replace the existing sloped roof glass.

Finally, the district will receive a computerized maintenance management system, FMX, to streamline both maintenance and technology-related requests. District operations will be enhanced through this single system as personnel will be better equipped to manage tickets related to maintenance of equipment, technology, and more.

Various subcontractors and vendors have been engaged to complete the work, many of which are local to Ohio and the district’s surrounding area. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the calendar year.

Caldwell Exempted Village Schools Superintendent, Greg Gifford, commented on the project, "We have had great forward momentum in the district over the last few months, and this is another opportunity for us to continue making progress. Not only will this work make our facilities safer and more comfortable, but it is also a step forward in helping us create spaces that students, staff, and community members can feel proud of."

About Caldwell Exempted Village Schools

Caldwell Exempted Village Schools is a public school district located in Caldwell, Ohio. The district is comprised of two buildings, an Elementary/Middle School and a High School, and serves more than 700 students in grades K-12. Caldwell EVSD’s vision is to empower all students with the knowledge and skills necessary to be college and career ready. To learn more about Caldwell Exempted Village Schools, visit their website at www.caldwell.k12.oh.us.

About Veregy

Veregy is a full-service energy services company with a strong local presence in Ohio as well as offices in 16 locations across the country. The national firm has over 33 years of industry experience and has delivered $1.7B+ in energy savings projects. Energy conservation projects may include building automation, fine-tuning & retro-commissioning, HVAC efficiency upgrades, LED lighting, building envelope, renewable energy, and indoor air quality improvement. Veregy also has extensive experience in construction manager at-risk projects, as well as delivering healthy building solutions to public entities across the nation. The company is one of only thirteen Energy Service Providers accredited by the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO). To learn more about Veregy, visit their website at www.veregy.com.

