SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PROG Holdings, Inc. - PRG

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PROG Holdings, Inc. (“PROG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether PROG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 25, 2022, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against PROG’s Progressive Leasing unit for allegedly violating the Rental Purchase Agreement Act (“RPAA”), a law that requires companies to clearly disclose fees for rent-to-own financing. According to the lawsuit, agents of the Attorney General’s Office visited multiple stores across the state that use Progressive Leasing to offer rental-purchase agreement to their customers. “The investigation revealed widespread non-compliance” with the RPAA’s disclosure requirements by Progressive Leasing and its merchant partners, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

On this news, PROG’s stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 12.14%, to close at $18.16 per share on August 26, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .