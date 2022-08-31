Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on November 3, 2022

| Source: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Bethesda, Maryland, UNITED STATES

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET until Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through February 22, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,300 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

