Redwood Living, Inc. announces 2022 contributions to nonprofits championed by residents, employees, investors

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc., an innovative development and property management company, is taking a new approach to giving that has resulted in $45,000 in initial contributions to the communities it serves.

Redwood Cares, the company’s progressive new philanthropic initiative, allows Redwood employees, residents and investors to nominate a verified 501(c)(3) organization for Redwood to support in the form of volunteer time, promotion and monetary donations.

“We consider these nominators our Redwood Ambassadors, and just as they help define and share our commitment to best-in-class living, we want to show our support for the causes closest to them,” said Jill Silloway, president of Redwood.

“Not surprisingly, our Ambassadors came to us with stories of incredible nonprofits making powerful impacts in our communities. We’re honored to support them.”

Nonprofits were selected based on their nomination and their alignment to Redwood’s mission and vision. They will receive a monetary donation and a yearlong partnership with Redwood.

“Our commitment to these organizations goes far beyond writing a check,” said Kate Vizmeg, chief people and operations officer at Redwood. “Our teams will be giving their time to support our nonprofit partners’ causes where possible, with Redwood’s support, and we plan to leverage our multi-state reach to help share the critical work that’s been done throughout these organizations and hopefully encourage even greater support for them.”

Here’s a closer look at the organizations supported by Redwood in 2022:

Organizations nominated by Redwood employees:

American Cancer Society: $10,000

The nationwide voluntary health organization is dedicated to eliminating cancer. Redwood’s donation will help fund vital cancer research.

Hospice of Cincinnati: $5,000

Hospice of Cincinnati is the fourth oldest hospice in the country and the oldest in the Cincinnati region. Throughout its more than 40-year history as a nonprofit, it has stayed on the forefront of advanced illness and end-of-life care locally and nationally.

Organizations nominated by Redwood residents:

ALS Association: $10,000

The organization’s mission is to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: $5,000

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. The organization is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer.

Organizations nominated by Redwood investors:

Dot’s Tots: $10,000

Dot’s Tots provides support to foster care families, children with disease, injury and/or illness and teenagers pursuing higher education.

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital: $5,000

The organization’s mission is to integrate clinical care, education, research and advocacy to advance the health status of children, women and their families, and communities statewide.

Additionally, because so many worthy causes were lifted up by Redwood Ambassadors, Redwood is planning to find additional ways to support them in the coming year.

“We are seeking out additional volunteer opportunities for our team members, and we will be sharing the work of these incredible organizations through our many digital channels, including our blog and social media platforms,” said Silloway.

“We thank all who participated in the process and encourage you to follow Redwood’s social media accounts to see what our Redwood Ambassadors are doing in the world of philanthropy.”

Redwood Cares is one of multiple ways Redwood embraces giving back. Redwood Ambassadors consistently support their communities through everything from packing boxes at food banks to running in charity races and cleaning up recreation trails. The company is also proud to partner with One Tree Planted, an environmental nonprofit, by donating $1 on behalf of each new employee, resident and investor to plant a tree in an area in need of reforestation.

Redwood has developed and manages more than 14,000 apartment homes in 133+ neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. The company will begin construction in Nebraska during 2022, with potential projects planned for markets in Missouri after that. Redwood believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response its neighborhoods provide. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

