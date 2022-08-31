Get the Most Out of a Trip to the Snow in Victoria With These Expert Tips

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winter chill has well and truly set in and the ski slopes in Victoria are open for business. With some of the best snow resorts in Australia, Victoria is a winter wonderland, beckoning thousands of travellers each year. So, when is the best time to go to guarantee an affordable, enjoyable and snow-filled weekend? Melbourne snowboard retailer Twelve Board Store has the low down.

According to Twelve Board Store, the best time to visit the Victorian alps is from late July to August. As this is usually the coldest time, it pretty much guarantees plenty of snowfall, making it a paradise for skiers and snowboarders.

Weekends on the mountain are usually very busy, so Twelve Board Store advises planning ahead and going midweek if possible. This will likely mean less time spent sitting in traffic and lift lines as well as potentially avoiding any parking fiascos.

Victoria is spoiled for choice when it comes to ski resorts. For the more experienced, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek offer plenty of intermediate to advanced runs as well as well-equipped parks. Resorts such as Mt Baw Baw and Lake Mountain are located a little closer to Melbourne, making them a popular option for those who want to do a day trip. Fantastic for beginners and children, these smaller resorts are ideal for a fun family day out.

During the peak snow season, rates are at a premium for accommodation and day passes. Twelve Board Store recommends jumping online to pre-book car park entry and lift passes to save some money. The cost of hiring gear can certainly add up, so for keen skiers and snowboarders, it's worth investing in some quality snow wear, such as snowboards and snowboard boots.

Twelve Board Store has a great range of snow gear from all the leading brands, and the highly experienced team can help customers find the perfect board and more including snowboard gloves and goggles in-store or online. For more information, call now at 03 9421 2293.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment