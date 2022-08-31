Black Diamond Group Limited releases inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, today released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. The Report details the Company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance issues and is a key component to how the Company continues To Create a Better Way for its stakeholders.



“We are excited to announce the launch of Black Diamond Group’s first Corporate Responsibility Report,” states Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO of Black Diamond Group. “Since our inception in 2003, we have strived to be a leader in operating conscientiously, through the responsible use of resources and reliable compliance to local regulations. Additionally, we have always sought to give back in our local communities and create meaningful impact in the communities in which we live and work.”

Black Diamond’s ESG Program, as outlined in this report, is centered on the Company’s mission – To Create a Better Way – and focuses on the key strategies and initiatives designed to support sustainability in the long term such as:

The environmental benefits of modular construction

The environmental and social benefits of efficient crew travel management

Upholding a safety-first culture

Nurturing a positive relationship with Indigenous communities across Canada

Honouring sport as a force for good in communities

Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Black Diamond

Adhering to high standards of openness, integrity and accountability

Setting an initial inventory of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and intensity

Black Diamond Group’s Corporate Responsibility Report is the culmination of the work of all team members, working together to ensure we deliver results to be proud of. We believe our team of the best and brightest minds in the industry can recognize the excellence and ongoing commitments in this report while continuing to hold each other accountable through continued progress in environmental, social and governance disciplines.

Among the many highlights listed detailed in the Corporate Responsibility Report, some focal points include:

Environmental impact of project development : We recorded zero incidents of non-compliance with environmental permits, standards, and regulations in 2021.

: We recorded zero incidents of non-compliance with environmental permits, standards, and regulations in 2021. Environmental Management Plan (EMP): We have an EMP in place that helps us identify, assess, mitigate and monitor environmental risks of our operations. Considerations under this plan include operational-phase energy and water efficiency.

We have an EMP in place that helps us identify, assess, mitigate and monitor environmental risks of our operations. Considerations under this plan include operational-phase energy and water efficiency. Indigenous Relations: We strive to foster strong relationships with Indigenous Communities and have successfully formed six equity-based partnerships with Indigenous Communities across Canada. These partnerships have provided material economic benefits within the communities in which we operate.

We strive to foster strong relationships with Indigenous Communities and have successfully formed six equity-based partnerships with Indigenous Communities across Canada. These partnerships have provided material economic benefits within the communities in which we operate. Workforce Health and Safety : We have a record of zero incidents resulting in fatalities, and work diligently to manage our total recorded incident rate, with a goal of zero safety incidents. In 2020 and 2021 our TRIF was 0.35 and 0.56 respectively.

: We have a record of zero incidents resulting in fatalities, and work diligently to manage our total recorded incident rate, with a goal of zero safety incidents. In 2020 and 2021 our TRIF was 0.35 and 0.56 respectively. Strong Business Ethics : We are committed to upholding a high ethical standard, which includes the fact that we do not and will not operate in countries scoring low on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

: We are committed to upholding a high ethical standard, which includes the fact that we do not and will not operate in countries scoring low on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. Diverse and Inclusive workplace: The Company is committed to equal opportunities for all employees and believes that a high-performance team can only be built by measuring objective performance goals and merit; regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.

Black Diamond’s Corporate Responsibility Report is guided by The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, or SASB, Standards.

To view Black Diamond’s inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, visit this link: https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/BDG/media/media/ESG/2022-Corporate-Responsibility-Report.pdf

