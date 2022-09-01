New name of AS Ekspress Meedia to be Delfi Meedia AS

English Estonian

AS Ekspress Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp will operate under the new business name of Delfi Meedia AS.

Kantar market research data (June 2022) shows that Delfi has become the most widely recognised media brand in Estonia. Since the recognition of Delfi among media consumers is very high, the owners have decided the rename the company after its strongest digital brand. The new business name of AS Ekspress Meedia to be Delfi Meedia AS.

Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne&Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

